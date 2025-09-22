Pakistan Air Force drops 8 LS-6 bombs in Khyber Valley village, over 30 dead | What we know

At least 30 people, including children and women, were killed in airstrikes carried out by the Pakistan Air Force in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, NDTV reported. Videos shared on social media platforms showed injured children lying on makeshift beds as locals around assessed the damage.

The Pakistan Air Force dropped at least eight LS-6 bombs on the Matre Dara village located in the Tirah Valley at around 2am, according to reports. Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants were the target of the attack.

According to the police, Pakistani Taliban fighters stored bomb-making material in a compound, which exploded during the strikes. It is expected that the toll will increase, given that several houses were damaged in the attack.

Here's what we know about the air strikes: