Mon, Sept 22, 2025
30, including children, killed as Pakistan Air Force bombs Khyber Valley village: Report

HT News Desk
Sept 22, 2025 01:36 pm IST

The airstrikes were reportedly carried out on TTP targets in the area.  

At least 30 people, mostly civilians, have reportedly been killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tirah Valley on Monday after Pakistan military targeted TTP hideouts there, CNN News18 reported.

Videos shared on social media showed children and women among the casualties.
However, reports said that the deceased were mainly civilians. The death toll is expected to rise as rescue operations are still on.

Videos shared on social media platforms showed injured children lying on makeshift beds as locals around assessing the damages. Reports said casualties included women and children.

Situated between Khyber Pass and Khanki Valley, Tirah is located on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

