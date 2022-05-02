Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Pakistan Governor terms PM Shehbaz's son swearing-in as Punjab CM “illegal”
world news

Pakistan Governor terms PM Shehbaz's son swearing-in as Punjab CM “illegal”

The speaker of the Pakistan national assembly administering the oath to Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, son of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the chief minister of Punjab province in Lahore.(AFP)
Published on May 02, 2022 08:35 AM IST
ANI |

Calling the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's son, Hamza Shehbaz a "fake chief minister", Punjab Governor Omer Cheema on Sunday said that his official residence was "captured" on Saturday to hold Shehbaz's oath-taking ceremony.

Cheema made the remarks while addressing a press conference in Lahore. He also said that "the oath-taking of Hamza Shehbaz was illegal after I rejected the resignation of Usman Buzdar," reported the Express Tribune.

Cheema maintained that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former CM Buzdar's resignation could not be accepted by the ex-governor as it was addressed to the Prime Minister instead of the governor.

Hamza Shahbaz was elected as the new chief minister with 197 votes on April 16, just a few days after the ouster of PTI chairman Imran Khan's government.

A day later he was scheduled to take the oath but Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema "postponed" the oath-taking ceremony as he ruled his election controversial due to the ruckus that took place in the Assembly, the report said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has once again sent a summary for the removal of the governor of Punjab to President Dr Arif Alvi, according to reports.

According to the law, 10 days after the summary of removal is sent the Punjab government would stand dismissed, following which the premier will send advice to the president for the appointment of a new governor.

Currently, Punjab Governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema has 10 days left and will be removed from office after this time period is over. 

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
