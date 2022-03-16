‘Pakistanis think it’s better to drown with me': Imran Khan says he's not anti-India
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday thanked the three opposition parties for uniting against him in attempting a no-confidence motion against him as people have now forgotten the prices of 'pyaz and tamatar'. As Imran Khan was speaking at Pakistan's Overseas Convention in Islamabad, Imran Khan said he and his team always think about easing the price rise. But since these three stooges have come, people can now see clearly.
"Let me thank them first for lifting the morale of the party. Now everyone is heading to Islamabad for March 27 rally. I was thinking about how the country changed suddenly in 10 days. Nobody is now talking about price rise," Imran Khan said.
What the fate of Imran Khan means for Pakistan
These three parties think of each other as corrupt. "Fazal-ur-Rehman's party thinks Noon League (PMLN) and PPP are thieves. Noon League thinks Zardari is a thief and Fazal-ur-Rehman Diesel (because of diesel-derived cut money). People's Party also thinks Nawaz Sharif is a thief and Fazal-ur-Rehman diesel. Now that these three have united, I want to thank them because now people realised that if they have to save the country from these three, it's better to even drown with Imran Khan," Imran Khan said.
"This is a difficult time and people are facing difficulties due to inflation but they (the opposition) misunderstood and thought people had forgotten about their corruption and they fell into the captain's trap," he said asserting that the opposition will fail in 2023 general election
Imran Khan said he is not anti-India, anti-America or anti-Britain. "No one is against a country. Only an uneducated person can be against a country because a country has different kinds of people. We are against their policies," he said. "Sharif and Zardari had no shame. So many drone attacks took place in the last 10 days. You (Nawaz and Zardari) should have at least said that no law in the world allows anyone to play the role of judge, jury and executioner," Imran Khan said.
Russian forces destroy Mariupol theatre sheltering hundreds of people
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, went before the US Congress via video and, invoking Pearl Harbor and 9/11, pleaded with America for more weapons and tougher sanctions against Russia, saying: “ We need you right now.”
‘Which side of history do you want to be on?’: White House asks India on Russia
White House spokesperson, Jen Psaki, said, “Our message to any country continues to be that, obviously, abide by the sanctions that we have put in place and recommended. I don’t believe this would be violating that. But also think about where you want to stand when the history books are written in this moment in time.”
'No sanctions but think about where you stand': US on India buying Russian oil
The White House said India taking up Russia's offer of discounted crude oil would not be a violation of US sanctions, but appealing to all countries amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said 'think about where you want to stand'.
Suspected N. Korea missile fails soon after launch, says S. Korea military
A source at Japan's Ministry of Defence called the projectile a potential ballistic missile, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported.
Protests hit Sri Lanka's capital amid severe economic crisis
Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa addressed the demonstration, declaring it marked the beginning of a campaign to oust the government.
