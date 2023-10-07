News / World News / Palestinian militants launch dozen rockets into Israel; sirens heard in Tel Aviv

AP |
Oct 07, 2023 09:46 AM IST

The sound of outgoing rockets whooshing through the air could be heard in Gaza and sirens could be heard as far away as Tel Aviv

Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip launched dozens of rockets toward Israel early Saturday, setting off air raid sirens across the country.

Rockets are fired by Palestinian militants into Israel, in Gaza City October 7, 2023. (Reuters)
The sound of outgoing rockets whooshing through the air could be heard in Gaza and sirens could be heard as far away as Tel Aviv, some 70 kilometers (40 miles) to the north, during the early morning barrage.

There was no immediate response from Israel. But the Israeli military usually carries out airstrikes in response to rocket fire, raising the likelihood of wider fighting. Although there was no claim of responsibility for the rocket fire, Israel typiclly holds the ruling Hamas militant group responsible for any fire emanating from the territory.

The launches came after weeks of heightened tensions along Israel's volatile border with Gaza, and heavy fighting in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

