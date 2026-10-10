Panama earthquake: Videos show people fleeing as buildings shake; resident says 'everyone is scared'

A powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck Panama on Friday morning, shaking buildings in the capital and sending residents rushing into the streets.

People evacuated from a building gather at a square after a severe earthquake hit the country, in Panama City. (AFP)

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the quake was centered about 10 kilometers (6 miles) southwest of Pitaloza Arriba, a remote community near Panama's southern coast.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The earthquake was felt across the country, which has a population of around 4.5 million, according to the USGS. Several strong aftershocks were also recorded, including one measuring magnitude 6.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, although authorities were assessing possible damage in areas near the epicenter.

Videos show people fleeing as buildings shake

Tremors were felt in Panama City, where buildings shook and residents rushed outside for safety. Videos circulating online showed people gathering in the streets, visibly shaken by the powerful earthquake.

“We felt it very strongly. It knocked things over in the kitchen, but we’re okay, though we’re very scared," Rosendo Domínguez, 60, who is from Herrera province, where the earthquake struck, told The Associated Press by phone. “Everyone is outside, scared."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino called for calm on Friday, writing on X: “What happened should not be used to cause alarm or disorder." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino called for calm on Friday, writing on X: “What happened should not be used to cause alarm or disorder." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tsunami warning issued after Panama earthquake

The National Weather Service issued a tsunami warning on Friday for the coasts of Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Nicaragua and Guatemala following the powerful earthquake.

The US Tsunami Warning System warned that tsunami waves of up to 3 meters could reach parts of Panama's coastline in the coming hours.

Local media reported that the earthquake was also felt in parts of neighboring Colombia. Panama's Civil Protection agency said it was assessing possible damage near the epicenter. No further details on the impact were immediately available.

Also Read: In the 1990s, tiny fire ants hitched a ride to Hawaii on nursery plants and built supercolonies that can threaten native animals

Is Hawaii under a tsunami warning?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency confirmed that there was no tsunami threat to Hawaii following the earthquake.

"Based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected, and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii," the agency said.