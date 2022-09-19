Passenger reportedly blacklisted after creating ruckus on Pak plane | Watch

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is reported to have blacklisted a passenger after he created ruckus inside plane, reported ARY news, citing sources. In a video that is doing rounds on social media, the passenger can be seen arguing with the flight crew and indulging in unusual activities on PIA’s PK-283 flight. As the flight attendants were trying to talk to him and control the situation, he reacted violently.

Also read: While Pakistan's economy sinks, Jaish, Lashkar continue spewing venom against India

Passenger tries to break a cabin window of a #Pakistan International Airlines Airbus A320 bound from #Peshawar to #Dubai. pic.twitter.com/JNy6XjEAMS — Yusra Askari (@YusraSAskari) September 19, 2022

The passenger has been accused of damaging the flight's window by kicking it with force - as if he was trying to break it. He also punched and kicked the seats of the PIA plane and laid down on the floor with his face down, the report said. He continued to be violent throughout the flight journey. Reportedly, as the flight attendants tried to control the situation, he tried to attack them.

Also read: Animals crossing over from Pak: Farmer leader writes to HM Shah on crop damage

In order to control the situation, the flight crew tied him to his seat, in accordance with aviation law. The captain, then, contacted the air traffic controller of Dubai and sought security, according to the aviation protocols. As soon as the flight landed, the passenger was taken into custody. According to reports, the incident took place on September 14.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON