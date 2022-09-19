Home / World News / Passenger reportedly blacklisted after creating ruckus on Pak plane | Watch

Passenger reportedly blacklisted after creating ruckus on Pak plane | Watch

world news
Updated on Sep 19, 2022 02:23 PM IST

The passenger has been accused of damaging the flight's window by kicking it with force - as if he was trying to break it.

Passenger reported to be blacklisted after creating ruckus in plane(Twitter/@YusraSAskari)
Passenger reported to be blacklisted after creating ruckus in plane(Twitter/@YusraSAskari)
ByManjiri Chitre | Edited by Swati Bhasin

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is reported to have blacklisted a passenger after he created ruckus inside plane, reported ARY news, citing sources. In a video that is doing rounds on social media, the passenger can be seen arguing with the flight crew and indulging in unusual activities on PIA’s PK-283 flight. As the flight attendants were trying to talk to him and control the situation, he reacted violently.

The passenger has been accused of damaging the flight's window by kicking it with force - as if he was trying to break it. He also punched and kicked the seats of the PIA plane and laid down on the floor with his face down, the report said. He continued to be violent throughout the flight journey. Reportedly, as the flight attendants tried to control the situation, he tried to attack them.

In order to control the situation, the flight crew tied him to his seat, in accordance with aviation law. The captain, then, contacted the air traffic controller of Dubai and sought security, according to the aviation protocols. As soon as the flight landed, the passenger was taken into custody. According to reports, the incident took place on September 14.

