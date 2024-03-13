Paul Alexander, US author and lawyer who spent entire life in iron lung, dies at 78

Paul Alexander, the man who spent 70 years of his life in an iron lung passed away at the age of 78 in Texas, United States on Monday. A fundraiser for his healthcare confirmed the news on his GoFundMe page. "After surviving polio as a child, he lived over 70 years inside an iron lung. In this time Paul went to college, became a lawyer, and a published author. His story travelled wide and far, positively influencing people around the world. Paul was an incredible role model that will continue to be remembered," Christopher Ulmer, who had set up the page, said in the update. A picture of Paul Alexander shared on the GoFundMe page.

Alexander was forced to live inside the 600-pound metallic structure after being struck by polio at the age of six. Popularly known as 'Polio Paul,' he was paralyzed in 1952 by the disease, rendering him incapable of breathing independently. He was swiftly taken to a Texas hospital upon experiencing symptoms, only to awaken confined within the mechanical lung.

However, despite his physical constraints, Paul Alexander achieved much as a published author and lawyer. At the age of 21, he became the first person to graduate from a high school in Dallas without ever attending class in person, The Daily Mail said in a report.

After facing numerous challenges with university administration, he finally secured acceptance into Southern Methodist University in Dallas. Subsequently, he gained admission to law school at the University of Texas, Austin, the report stated.

In his pursuit of becoming a trial lawyer, Paul also represented clients in court while donning a three-piece suit and utilising a customised wheelchair to maintain his upright position despite his paralysis.

During his hospitalisation, medical professionals attempted to wean Paul off the ventilator, switching it off to encourage him to breathe independently, but he would quickly turn blue and lose consciousness, the report added further.

Despite the availability of newer ventilator technologies, Paul opted to stick with the iron lung machine out of familiarity and comfort.

Polio, an infectious viral disease, impacts the respiratory function and central nervous system, leading to muscle weakness and paralysis. It spreads through contaminated water and food or contact with an infected individual.