PM Modi arrives in India after concluding two-day Bhutan visit

ByHT News Desk
Mar 23, 2024 12:23 PM IST

In a symbolic gesture, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister Tobgay bid farewell to Prime Minister Modi at the Paro International Airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a productive two-day visit to Bhutan on Saturday. He has departed for India. During his stay, he pledged New Delhi's support to Bhutan's development efforts and committed to providing 10,000 crore to the Himalayan nation over the next five years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being seen off Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay as he concludes his two-day state visit. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being seen off Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay as he concludes his two-day state visit. (PTI)

On Saturday morning, Modi and Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay jointly inaugurated a modern hospital for women and children in Thimphu, built with Indian assistance.

Modi said in a post on X, "I am honoured by the special gesture by His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, of coming to the airport as I leave for Delhi."

“This has been a very special Bhutan visit. I had the opportunity to meet His Majesty the King, PM @tsheringtobgay and other distinguished people of Bhutan. Our talks will add even more vigour to the India-Bhutan friendship. I am also grateful to have been conferred the Order of the Druk Gyalpo. "I am very thankful to the wonderful people of Bhutan for their warmth and hospitality. India will always be a reliable friend and partner for Bhutan,” PM Modi said.

On Friday, Modi received the prestigious ‘Order of the Druk Gyalpo’ award, becoming the first foreign Head of Government to be honoured with this distinction.

The award acknowledges Modi's efforts in bolstering the friendship between India and Bhutan and his leadership focused on the welfare of the people.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi also discussed the Bhutanese government's 13th Five-Year Plan (FYP) and as per PTI said, “Our full support and cooperation will be there. In the next five years, the government of India will provide support of 10,000 crore in this direction.”

Modi met with Bhutan's King Wangchuck and engaged in discussions with Prime Minister Tobgay during his visit.

In his meeting with Tobgay, Modi wrote, “In Bhutan, held productive talks with PM @tsheringtobgay. We reviewed the complete range of India-Bhutan friendship, and agreed to boost our developmental partnership as well as deepen cultural linkages.”

Modi and Tobgay met for the second time this month, following Tobgay's visit to New Delhi last week, marking his first foreign trip since assuming office in January.

During their meetings, both countries exchanged multiple MoUs and signed agreements covering areas such as energy, trade, digital connectivity, space, agriculture, and the establishment of rail links.

The joint statement highlighted the enduring friendship between India and Bhutan, underscoring their commitment to enhancing bilateral relations. Modi reaffirmed India's support for Bhutan's development goals and priorities.

Additionally, Modi had an audience with Bhutan's Fourth King, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, expressing gratitude for his contributions to strengthening India-Bhutan ties.

