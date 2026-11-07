5 killed, several injured after gunman opens fire in Poland’s Krakow; suspect arrested

Five people were killed and several injured after shots were fired in a market square in Krakow, Poland, on Saturday. The assailant was nabbed after being wounded in a gunfight with police, news agency AP reported.

Emergency personnel work at the site of a shooting near the main market square of Krakow, Poland, November 7, 2026. REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The gunman reportedly opened indiscriminate fire at people as he drove by the Main Square. Police officials were also injured in the attack.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the police were investigating the incident and that he was being apprised of the situation by the interior ministry.

ALSO READ: Poland’s fight over its constitutional court gets physical

Reacting to the incident, US ambassador to Poland Tom Rose said, “We are just learning details of the horrific mass shooting in Krakow, a savage and murderous attack that’s shattered the peace of Poland." The American envoy expressed solidarity, saying the US “stands with Poland at this dark hour”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} This is a breaking story. More details are awaited. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is a breaking story. More details are awaited. {{/usCountry}}

Read More