Rebels toppling the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad prompted the country's soccer federation to change the colour of the national team's kit and logo from red to green. The Syrian football association changed the national team's uniform and insignia from red to green in response to rebels overthrowing President Bashar al-Assad's government.

Syrian rebels seized the capital Damascus unopposed on Sunday after a lightning advance that sent Assad fleeing to Russia after a 13-year civil war and six decades of his family's autocratic rule.

As the events unfolded, the Syrian soccer federation announced it was changing the colour of its logo and the kit of the men’s first team.

“Our new national team uniform,” the Syrian football federation posted on Facebook alongside a photo of several players clad in green.

“The first historic change to happen in the history of Syrian sports, far from nepotism, favouritism and corruption,” it added.