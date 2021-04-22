IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Pregnant women with Covid-19 have higher risks: Study
The study involved about 700 pregnant women with Covid-19 and 1,400 without it.(Pixabay)
The study involved about 700 pregnant women with Covid-19 and 1,400 without it.(Pixabay)
world news

Pregnant women with Covid-19 have higher risks: Study

  • Pregnancy causes various changes in the body that may make women vulnerable to harm from the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
AP |
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 10:54 PM IST

A multi-country study suggests pregnant women who get Covid-19 have higher risks for death, intensive-care stays, preterm birth and other complications.

Pregnancy causes various changes in the body that may make women vulnerable to harm from the coronavirus. Pregnant women can gain some protection by getting vaccinated; recent evidence suggests the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are safe to use in pregnancy.

The results were published on Thursday in the Journal of the American Medical Association Pediatrics, which echo smaller studies. The research involved women in 18 countries, including the United States, Central and South America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

The study involved about 700 pregnant women with Covid-19 and 1,400 without it. It was sponsored by a research fund at the University of Oxford, there the lead authors work.

On Wednesday, the preliminary results of a report of 35,000 U.S. women who received either the Moderna or Pfizer shots while pregnant showed their rates of miscarriage, premature births and other complications were comparable to those observed in published reports on pregnant women before the pandemic.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

Brazil is the second worst-hit country in terms of deaths related to coronavirus disease (Covid-19).(Pixabay)
Brazil is the second worst-hit country in terms of deaths related to coronavirus disease (Covid-19).(Pixabay)
world news

Brazil asks women to postpone pregnancy ‘if possible’ over coronavirus variant

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 06:40 PM IST
  • The secretary of primary health care of the Brazilian health ministry said that women should consider delaying pregnancy “a bit to a better time so that (they) can have a more peaceful pregnancy."
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP