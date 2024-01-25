close_game
close_game
News / World News / Prominent Indian lawyer receives prestigious 'Freedom Of The City Of London' award

Prominent Indian lawyer receives prestigious 'Freedom Of The City Of London' award

PTI |
Jan 25, 2024 02:35 PM IST

Prominent Indian lawyer receives prestigious 'Freedom Of The City Of London' award

Mishra, who is the Founder and Chair of UK India Legal Partnership (UKILP), was conferred the award on January 23, according to a press release.

HT Image
HT Image

He is a dual-qualified lawyer and corporate partner at Knights. With more than two decades of professional experience in leading M&A and commercial transactions between India and the UK, Mishra has been a Partner and head of the India desk at some of the best domestic and international law firms.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Chris Hayword, Policy Chairman of London Corporation and Shravan Joshi, Deputy Chair of the civil affairs committee nominated Mishra for the prestigious recognition.

On receiving the award, Mishra said, "I'm humbled to receive the Freedom of the City of London award. I started my legal career in the City of London, and it’s a proud moment to be recognised by the City."

The award, given by the City of London Corporation, dates back to the 13th century and is bestowed upon individuals who make outstanding contributions to London and public life, the release said.

UKILP, founded by Mishra, is a dynamic networking platform which is rapidly gaining prominence as a leading hub for senior lawyers fostering connections between the legal communities of India and the UK.

Established with the primary goal of enhancing understanding and collaboration within the common law system, this platform stands out for its inclusive ethos, actively dedicated to promoting the rights of women and young lawyers in the legal sector.

Notable recipients of this award are the first Prime Minister of India, Jawahar Lal Nehru, former prime ministers of the United Kingdom- Winston Churchill, and Margaret Thatcher, the first prime minister of Singapore Lee Kuan Yew, First President of South Africa Nelson Mandela besides contemporary statesmen.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On