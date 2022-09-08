Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, under observation
Queen Elizabeth II: Queen Elizabeth II has been facing health problems since October last year that left her with difficulties walking and standing.
Queen Elizabeth II, who is Britain's longest serving monarch, is under medical supervision at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland after doctors became concerned for her health, according to the Buckingham Palace.
“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the palace said in a statement on Thursday that sparked deep concerns.
“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” a palace spokesperson said, the Associated Press reported.
No further details have been provided by the palace.
-
A look at Queen Elizabeth II's previous health issues
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has continued to conduct various engagements over the years. But she was forced to reduced her work significantly this year owing to mobility issues, British media had reported earlier. Queen Elizabeth II was hospitalized for treatment for gastroenteritis. Queen Elizabeth II sprained her back. Queen Elizabeth II spent a night at a hospital while undergoing preliminary tests. Queen Elizabeth II contracted Covid-19.
-
Whole nation deeply concerned..: UK PM, Rishi Sunak tweet on Queen’s health
Newly appointed Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Liz Truss and former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, have expressed concerns over the health of Queen Elizabeth II. Rishi Sunak, tweeted, “Concerning news from Buckingham Palace today. My thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty and all the Royal Family.” Liz Truss and Sunak were the final two in the recently concluded leadership contest within the ruling Conservative Party.
-
Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne: Five things about the monarch
Britain's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors expressed concern over Elizabeth's health, according to Buckingham Palace. Here are some facts about the Queen: 1) Elizabeth was born on April 21, 1926, at 17 Bruton St, London, and baptised on May 29, 1926, in the private chapel of Buckingham Palace. Navy officer Philip Mountbatten, a Greek royal died in April 2021, at the age of 99.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's doctors concerned for her health, family heads to Scotland
Queen Elizabeth II's doctors are "concerned" for her health and recommended she "remain under medical supervision", the Buckingham Palace said on Thursday. The announcement comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch cancelled a meeting of her Privy Council. The palace said that the queen is “comfortable” and remains at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she has spent the summer.
-
