Home / World News / Queen Elizabeth ‘laughed out loud’ when she saw herself with Donald Trump as…

Queen Elizabeth ‘laughed out loud’ when she saw herself with Donald Trump as…

world news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 03:14 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth- Donald Trump: Queen Elizabeth II, known for her sense of humour, met former US president Donald Trump in 2018.

Queen Elizabeth- Donald Trump: Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history.(AFP)
Queen Elizabeth- Donald Trump: Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Biographer Gyles Brandreth who had a close relationship with certain members of the royal family, in his book on late monarch Queen Elizabeth II has shared some insights into her personality. Queen Elizabeth II, known for her sense of humour, met former US president Donald Trump in 2018.

Read more: 'Credible' threats to Meghan Markle’s life? Police boss reveals this

The Queen apparently “had put up” with Donald Trump walking in front of her while they were inspecting the Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle.

“Far from being offended, she was amused," biographer Gyles Brandreth said adding that later that night, Queen Elizabeth II watched her interaction with the former president on television and when she saw herself “bobbing about behind him”, she laughed out loud.

Read more: This is King Charles III's plan 'to bring in more money' for royal family

The biographer also said that Donald Trump was quite taken with Queen Elizabeth during his state visit, and they had gotten “along wonderfully, talking the whole evening”.

Following Queen Elizabeth's death in September, Donald Trump described her as “grace, charm, nobility… she was an icon to the world and her loss is felt by billions”.

Read more: Meghan Markle ‘forcing’ Prince Harry to criticise royal family by making him…

“She was beloved by the American People like few others - the Queen was truly special to us," he added.

The former president also revealed that he once asked Her Majesty who her favourite prime minister had been, to which she replied she had liked them all.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
queen elizabeth ii donald trump royal family + 1 more
queen elizabeth ii donald trump royal family

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out