Meghan Markle ‘forcing’ Prince Harry to criticise royal family by making him…

Meghan Markle is pushing Prince Harry to criticise his family, a royal biographer claimed. This comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have accepted a prestigious award for calling out "structural racism" within the royal family in a move criticised as "disgusting" and "outrageous".

Royal author Angela Levin claimed that Meghan Markle is pulling the strings and forcing a "weaker" Prince Harry to turn his back on his own family. The royal author said that she felt "sick" about the couple getting the award, saying the non-profit made a "colossal mistake" in handing the award to the Sussexes.

“But it actually make me feel sick that Harry, who was close to his father until he got married, felt that he could accept money and an award for trying to prove that his family was racist with no proof - there's zero proof,” Angela Levin said.

“It's absolutely unthinkable. But he's obviously doing what he's told. He's becoming weaker and weaker. And Meghan just gives him orders, it seems, and he does it,” the royal author added.

“Because I don't think any man - we're talking about men and women here - would want to do that to his family. He can go away and live the life that he wants, but I don't think you then bring up something where ther's absolutely no evidence,” the author claimed.

Royal editor Richard Eden also called the award "suspicious" due to the timing of the ceremony being close to a visit to the United States by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

