Queen Elizabeth felt sorry for Meghan Markle, was close to her mother because…

Late monarch Queen Elizabeth II was very fond of Meghan Markle's mother, a biographer and friend of the royal family has claimed in his upcoming book. Gyles Brandreth described the relationship between the late sovereign and the Duchess of Sussex's beloved mother in his new book titled "Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait".

Read more: This is how Queen Elizabeth II coped with husband's death: She watched…

"I also know that the Queen liked Meghan’s mother, and was sorry the Markle family was ‘fractured’," Gyles Brandreth said.

Meghan Markle's parents Doria Ragland and Thomas Markle split in the late 1980s, when their daughter was a young child. Meghan's father, who has two children from his first marriage, was not invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in 2018. On the other hand, Meghan Markle's mother Doria was sitting in a prominent position at St George's Chapel on the day of her daughter's wedding.

Read more: Prince Harry didn't want title to be removed as it was 'embarrassing'

Her mother appeared at ease with King Charles and Queen Camilla as they walked out of the 18th-century church together.

Earlier a report said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would have never married if his mother Diana, Princess of Wales was still alive.

Read more: Prince Harry wouldn't have married Meghan Markle if his mother Diana…

Queen Elizabeth II's former press secretary Dickie Arbiter asserted that the couple's relationship would not have happened if Diana were still alive, saying, “If Princess Diana was alive today we would not be going through this. She had her head screwed on the right way. She was very practical and he was very sensible.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON