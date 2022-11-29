Home / World News / This is what Queen Elizabeth felt about Prince Harry, Meghan's daughter's name

This is what Queen Elizabeth felt about Prince Harry, Meghan's daughter's name

world news
Published on Nov 29, 2022 03:34 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II: On hearing the news, Queen Elizabeth II said, “I hear they’re calling her ‘Lili’, which is very pretty and seems just right.”

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)
Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Late monarch Queen Elizabeth II’s reaction to learning that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had named their daughter after her has been revealed in a new book. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter was born in 2021 and they announced that she had been christened Lilibet “Lili” Diana in honour of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry’s mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Read more: This is how Queen Elizabeth II coped with husband's death: She watched…

After Lilibet’s birth, some reports said that the Queen had not been consulted about using the name in advance. But Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's spokesperson had then denied the reports stating that the couple would not have used the name “had [Her Majesty] not been supportive”.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth felt sorry for Meghan Markle, was close to her mother because…

A book by author Gyles Brandreth who is both a friend and biographer of the royal family revealed how Queen Elizabeth II felt about the name. The Queen accepted Harry and Meghan’s tribute with “good grace”, the author wrote in the new book ‘Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait’ saying that while some members of the family found decision “bewildering,” the Queen saw it as the “compliment it was intended to be”.

Read more: Prince Harry didn't want title to be removed as it was 'embarrassing'

Elizabeth II’s father King George V gave her the nickname Lilibet, which was only used by the Queen’s close family – in particular by her late husband Prince Philip.

On hearing the news, Queen Elizabeth II said, “I hear they’re calling her ‘Lili’, which is very pretty and seems just right.”

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
queen elizabeth ii prince harry meghan markle royal family + 1 more
queen elizabeth ii prince harry meghan markle royal family

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out