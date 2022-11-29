This is what Queen Elizabeth II thought of Meghan-Harry’s bombshell Oprah chat

It was one of the most explosive royal interviews when it was aired and Queen Elizabeth II also watched Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make accusations at the royal family but she thought that the tell-all appearance on Oprah Winfrey was just “television nonsense”.

Read more: This is what Queen Elizabeth felt about Prince Harry, Meghan's daughter's name

Royal author Gyles Brandreth in a new book ‘Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait’ claimed that Queen Elizabeth II was more concerned about her grandson’s wellbeing than the TV show as she was forgiving and open-minded in her approach. The late monarch wasn’t ruffled by the pair’s revelatory outbursts on camera, the author claimed.

In the interview, Meghan Markle had said that Queen Elizabeth II had "always been wonderful to me” but she spoke of an unnamed member of the royal family discussing “how dark” her and Harry’s son Archie’s skin might be, leading to some speculating if a royal was being racist.

Read more: How was Queen Elizabeth II and Kate Middleton's bond? We have an answer

Meghan Markle also discussed her mental health when she was part of the royal family and alluded to suicidal thoughts. The interview drew criticism but the couple is set to accept an award for standing up to "structural racism" in the royal family. The couple has won the prestigious Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award for challenging the royal family's "power structure".

Read more: Queen Elizabeth felt sorry for Meghan Markle, was close to her mother because…

John F Kennedy's niece Kerry Kennedy, who is set to host the awards, said the pair took a brave stand against the royals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON