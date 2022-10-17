Home / World News / Reports of protester beating at China consulate 'concerning': UK PM office

Reports of protester beating at China consulate 'concerning': UK PM office

"These reports are obviously deeply concerning," UK PM Liz Truss' spokesperson.

Several protest banners had earlier been placed outside the consulate.
British Prime Minister Liz Truss's spokesperson said on Monday an apparent assault of a protester inside the grounds of the Chinese consulate in Manchester was concerning after video emerged of him being beaten by several men.

In video footage posted by the BBC, a man in a black cap and ponytail was hauled through a gate into the consular grounds, where he was kicked and punched by five men as he lay on the ground during a demonstration against President Xi Jinping.

"These reports are obviously deeply concerning," the spokesperson told reporters. "I understand Greater Manchester Police responded immediately to the incident. I am conscious that their enquiries are ongoing so it would be inappropriate for me to comment beyond that."

Sign out