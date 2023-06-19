Home / World News / Zelensky tries ‘barfi’ made by Rishi Sunak's mother | Watch

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 19, 2023 12:43 PM IST

The British PM said his mother was ‘happy’ and ‘thrilled’ that the Ukrainian President got to eat the Indian sweet.

British prime minister Rishi Sunak has revealed that he treated Volodymyr Zelensky to ‘barfi,’ an Indian sweet, during the Ukrainian President's recent visit to London.

Volodymyr Zelensky eating Indian sweet 'barfi' (Image courtesy: Rishi Sunak/Instagram)
Watch: Indian Barfi Becomes 'Star' of Rishi Sunak-Zelensky meet; Netizens Call it 'Fascinating'

Taking to Instagram, Sunak, the UK's first Asian-origin and Hindu premier, shared a video of Zelensky eating barfi, which he said, was made by his mother.

“It's not everyday that @zelenskiy-official tries your mum's homemade sweets,” the Conservative Party MP captioned the video.

How did Zelensky get to eat 'barfi'?

In the video, Sunak is seen speaking to an interviewer. The 43-year-old said he recently visited Southampton, his hometown, to meet his mother, who runs a pharmacy in the city.

“My mum had got some Indian sweets that she wanted to give me that she'd made, called barfi. I saw President Zelensky on the Monday after that, and he and I were chatting, and he was hungry. So I actually gave him some of my mum's burfi,” Sunak remarked, adding that his mother was ‘happy’ and ‘thrilled by that.’

Zelensky in UK

The 45-year-old leader was in the UK as part of his European tour to secure new weapons for a counter-offensive against Russia, which, in Feb 2022, launched an invasion of Ukraine that is yet to end, with a conclusion nowhere in sight.

This marked Zelensky's second UK tour since the beginning of the Russian invasion. In November last year, Sunak, too, made a surprise visit to Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

