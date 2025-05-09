Robert Prevost's political views: Is Pope Leo XIV conservative or liberal, pro or anti-Trump?

American Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected as the new pope on Thursday and will take the Leo XIV title. Soon after, the 69-year-old was declared the Vatican's chief, his old social media posts slamming President Donald Trump and VP JD Vance surfaced. Several users now wonder what are Prevost's political views? Let's find out. Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Robert Prevost (REUTERS)

Whether Cardinal Robert Prevost is conservative or liberal is difficult to determine. He has made his positions on immigration and deportation clear by criticizing Trump's policies. Most of his positions are shaped by his alignment with Pope Francis’s vision, his missionary work in Peru, and his role as Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops.

Conservative or liberal?

Prevost is widely described as a centrist or moderate, with positions that incorporate both conservative and liberal elements. He is conservative on key doctrinal issues. The 69-year-old has previously opposed the ordination of women as deacons, a position that aligns with traditional Catholic teaching and has drawn criticism from progressive Catholics.

While he has not publicly articulated detailed positions on homosexuality, abortion, or gender ideology, his leadership in the Dicastery for Bishops and Augustinian background suggest he upholds traditional Catholic moral teachings.

Prevost is seen as progressive on social issues, embracing marginalized groups such as migrants and the poor, much like Francis. In a 2023 Vatican News interview, he stated, “We are often worried about teaching doctrine, but we risk forgetting that our first duty is to communicate the beauty and joy of knowing Jesus."

The new pope endorsed the 2023 Vatican declaration allowing blessings for same-sex couples, though he emphasized local bishops’ discretion in applying it, showing a pragmatic openness to progressive pastoral practices while respecting cultural differences.

Pro- or anti-Trump?

Prevost’s stance on Donald Trump is not explicitly documented in detailed public statements, but his recent social media posts suggest he is critical of Trump on several policies.