Russia assesses 'significant losses' in Ukraine invasion: ‘Huge tragedy for us’
- The UN General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council over the brutal killings of civilians in Ukraine's Bucha.
In its most sombre assessment of the Ukraine invasion so far, Russia on Thursday described the “significant losses of troops” and the extensive economic sanctions by the West as a “tragedy”. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov lamented the rising death toll as invading troops have failed to make quick progress against the expectations of Moscow.
"We have significant losses of troops," Peskov told the British channel Sky News in an interview. "It's a huge tragedy for us."
The six-week-long offensive has left hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians homeless and more are being evacuated from eastern cities before Russia further intensifies what it calls a “special military operation”. The brutal killings of civilians in Ukraine’s Bucha led to a UN General Assembly vote, suspending Russia from the Human Rights Council.
The UN body expressed "grave concern at the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis".
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin acknowledged that his country is facing its most difficult economic situation in three decades due to unprecedented Western sanctions.
On Thursday, the US Congress voted to end normal trade relations with Russia in an attempt to rachet up pressure on Kremlin to withdraw its troops from war-hit Ukraine. The legislation enables US President Joe Biden to inflict steep tariff hikes on Russia and its ally Belarus.
"Putin must absolutely be held accountable for the detestable, despicable war crimes he is committing against Ukraine: the images we have seen coming out of that country... are just pure evil," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
"It reminds us of the worst moments in human history, caused by the evil man, Putin: hundreds of civilians murdered in cold blood."
(With inputs from Reuters, AFP)
Russia has fully withdrawn forces from north Ukraine, says UK
Amid indications Russia is recalibrating its strategy in Ukraine, where it has failed to make major gains despite numerical and technological edge, the United Kingdom said on Friday Moscow has fully withdrawn its forces from north Ukraine back to Belarus and Russia. Read US ends normal trade ties with Russia over Ukraine invasion However, it further said that the strategically important town of Izium continues to be under Russia's control.
Disrupted hack attempts by Russian spies targeting US, Ukraine: Microsoft
Microsoft Corp on Thursday said it had disrupted cyberattacks from Russian military spies targeted at Ukrainian, European and American entities. In a blog post, the tech giant said that a group it nicknamed “Strontium” was using seven internet domains to conduct attacks on Ukrainian institutions as well as government bodies and think tanks in the US and the European Union involved in foreign policy, without identifying any of the targets by name.
US ends normal trade ties with Russia over Ukraine invasion
The US Congress voted Thursday to end normal trade relations with Moscow and codify the ban on Russian oil, as the White House ratchets up pressure on President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine. The legislation -- which also applies to Russia's ally Belarus -- enables President Joe Biden to inflict steep tariff hikes on imports from both countries.
Ukraine seeks more weapons as Russia retreat continues in parts: 10 updates
In a significant development, the UN General Assembly on Thursday voted to suspend Russia over the Ukraine war, which has now entered the 44th day. This is only the second time in history that the UNGA has taken such a move after Libya was suspended in 2011. Kyiv has been pleading for more weapons from the United States to defend their country. Here are the latest developments from the ongoing conflict: 1.
