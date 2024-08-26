 Russia launches massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine, explosions heard in Kyiv; 3 killed | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Aug 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Russia launches massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine, explosions heard in Kyiv; 3 killed

ByHT News Desk
Aug 26, 2024 12:53 PM IST

At least seven explosions were heard in Kyiv as a nationwide warning against Russian aerial attacks was sounded.

The Ukrainian military on Monday said that Russia has launched a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine, reported Reuters.

In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, a Russian Army Buk-2M self-propelled, medium-range surface-to-air missile system fires at air targets in an undisclosed location in Ukraine. (AP)
In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, a Russian Army Buk-2M self-propelled, medium-range surface-to-air missile system fires at air targets in an undisclosed location in Ukraine. (AP)

At least seven explosions were heard in the capital, Kyiv, amid a nationwide alert warning against Russian aerial attacks, according to AFP.

Three people have been in killed in the attack. The fatalities were reported from western Lutsk, eastern Dnipro and southern Zaporizhzhia regions.

Ukraine's air force told Ukrainians that Russia had 11 TU-95 strategic bombers in the air and confirmed the launch of several missiles.

They said that there were multiple groups of Russian drones moving towards eastern, northern, southern, and central regions of Ukraine, followed by multiple cruise and ballistic missiles, reported the Associated Press.

Also Read | Zelenskyy warns ‘sick old man’ Putin with new drone missile

The attack began around midnight and is still ongoing. It appears to be Russia's biggest offensive against Ukraine in weeks.

Local authorities reported explosions in the northwestern city of Lutsk and said that an apartment block had been damaged and one person has been killed.

The governors of the southern regions of Odesa and Zaporizhzhia and the northern region of Kharkiv confirmed explosions in their regions. In a message on Telegram, they urged people to take shelter.

Regional governor of Ukraine's western region of Lviv said that Russia is targeting energy facilities in Ukraine.

Also Read | ‘You have big influence, can stop Putin’: Volodymyr Zelenskyy to India on Ukraine war

"The enemy attacked energy facilities in the Lviv region. As a result, there are partial power outages in (the city of) Lviv and the region," Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said, according to AFP.

On Sunday, Russia launched attacks on northern, eastern and southern Ukraine, killing at least four people and injuring 37, Ukrainian military and local authorities said.

The overnight attacks targeted Ukraine's frontline regions of Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk, Ukraine's air force said on the Telegram messaging app.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war that Russia launched with a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Get Current Updates on World News, US News, Hollywood News, Anime and Top Headlines from around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Russia launches massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine, explosions heard in Kyiv; 3 killed
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On