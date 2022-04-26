'Russia loses last hope....': Ukraine after World War-3 remark- 10 points

Shortly after Russia warned the world about the considerable risk over a nuclear war, Ukraine hit back saying that the Kremlin has lost its "last hope". "I would not want to elevate those risks artificially. Many would like that. The danger is serious, real. And we must not underestimate it," Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters when asked about the importance of World War-3 . As the Ukraine war enters day 62, UN chief Antonio Guterres is set to visit Russia on Tuesday to meet the country's president Vladimir Putin. He will meet Ukriane president Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday.

Here are the top ten updates on the Ukraine war:

1. "Russia loses last hope to scare the world off supporting Ukraine. Thus the talk of a ‘real’ danger of WWIII. This only means Moscow senses defeat in Ukraine. Therefore, the world must double down on supporting Ukraine so that we prevail and safeguard European and global security," Ukraine's foreign ministry Dmytro Kuleba wrote in a tweet, responding to Moscow's warning.

2. Ukraine can win the war "if they have the right equipment and the right support," US defense secretary said on Monday after he, along with US secretary of state Antony Blinken, visited the war-battered country for the first time since the Russian assault began. This was also the first-ever high profile visit by top US diplomats amid the offensive, which started February 24. "We're going to continue to do everything we can to ensure they're getting the equipment they need as quickly as possible," he said.

3. The Pentagon chief acknowledged the heroism and resistance that has been demonstrated by Ukraine. "Above all though, we wanted to express our profound admiration for the everyday heroism exhibited by the Ukrainian people. From soldiers on the frontlines, to those healing the wounded, even defiant grandmothers resisting Russian aggression. Their bravery has inspired the world," he said.

4. While the US has cleared an emergency declaration for potential sale of $165 million worth of ammunition, the United Kingdom is preparing to send ambulances, fire engines and medical supplies to the war-battered country, Reuters reported.

5. At a time when the conflict is raging, the 193-member United Nations General Assembly will vote on Tuesday on a resolution that would seek justification from five permanent members - United States, China, Russia, France and the United Kingdom - on the use of veto power.

6. Four deaths were reported in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv while some people were reportedly injured in Russian shelling.

7. As it continues to face punitive measures from across the world, Russia has expelled 40 German diplomats "in a tit-for-tat" move.

8. The US-led defence alliance NATO is essentially engaging into a war with Russia, Lavrov has been quoted as saying by Reuters.

9. After failing to capture the capital city of Kyiv, the Kremlin shifted its focus to the east. Later, it said it was eyeing the southern region too.

10 "Ukraine is the fourth largest producer and exporter of agricultural goods in the world. Reduced grain supply from Ukraine will generate inflationary pressures, elevating the global price of grain," the UK's ministry of defence has warned.

(With inputs from Reuters, AFP)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail