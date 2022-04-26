Home / World News / Russia's Lavrov warns of 'real' danger of World War III amid invasion of Ukraine
Russia's Lavrov warns of 'real' danger of World War III amid invasion of Ukraine

A child cries aboard a train as people travel to Przemysl, Poland, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Updated on Apr 26, 2022 02:07 AM IST
AFP |

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday that peace talks with Ukraine would continue, while warning there was a "real" danger of a World War III.

Speaking to Russian news agencies, he criticised Kyiv's approach to the talks, adding: "Good will has its limits. But if it isn't reciprocal, that doesn't help the negotiation process.

"But we are continuing to engage in negotiations with the team delegated by (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky, and these contacts will go on."

But Lavrov accused former actor Zelensky of "pretending" to negotiate.

"He's a good actor," he said.

But he added: "If you watch attentively and read attentively what he says, you'll find a thousand contradictions."

Given the current tensions, Lavrov said the danger of a World War III was "real".

"The danger is serious, it is real, you can't underestimate it," Lavrov told the Interfax news agency.

Of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, he said he was confident that "everything will of course finish with the signing of an accord.

"But the parameters of this accord will be defined by the state of the fighting that will have taken place at the moment the accord becomes reality," he added.

 

 

