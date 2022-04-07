Home / World News / Russia says it destroyed fuel storage facilities in four Ukrainian cities
Russia says it destroyed fuel storage facilities in four Ukrainian cities

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.
The aerial view shows a destroyed residential building in the town of Borodianka, northwest of Kyiv during Russia's military invasion launched on Ukraine.
The aerial view shows a destroyed residential building in the town of Borodianka, northwest of Kyiv during Russia's military invasion launched on Ukraine. (AFP)
Published on Apr 07, 2022
Reuters |

The Russian defence ministry said on Thursday its missiles had destroyed four fuel storage facilities in the Ukrainian cities of Mykolayiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Chuhuiv overnight.

The ministry said the facilities were used by Ukraine to supply its troops near the cities of Mykolaiv and Kharkiv and in the Donbas region in the far southeast.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions in an effort to force Russia to withdraw its forces.

Thursday, April 07, 2022
