Russia says it destroyed fuel storage facilities in four Ukrainian cities
The Russian defence ministry said on Thursday its missiles had destroyed four fuel storage facilities in the Ukrainian cities of Mykolayiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Chuhuiv overnight.
The ministry said the facilities were used by Ukraine to supply its troops near the cities of Mykolaiv and Kharkiv and in the Donbas region in the far southeast.
Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.
Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions in an effort to force Russia to withdraw its forces.
-
Air Canada suspends Vancouver-New Delhi flights, cites Ukraine war
Air Canada announced on Wednesday that it is suspending direct flights between the Canadian city of Vancouver in the province of British Columbia and the Indian capital of New Delhi for a period of three months, citing the Ukraine war as a one of the reasons. While both India and Canada have eased travel restrictions, flights between the two countries have become more difficult because of the Russian attack on Ukraine.
-
US to 'boycott' G20 meetings if Russian officials participate: US
In a fresh attempt to isolate Russia over its war on Ukraine, the United States on Wednesday called for its expulsion from G20, or the group of the world's 20 major economies. Janet Yellen, the US' Treasury Secretary, said Wednesday the American side would boycott a number of meetings at the coming G20 summit in Indonesia if Russian officials show up.
-
UN Assembly to vote on suspending Russia from rights council
The UN General Assembly is voting Thursday on a US-initiated resolution to suspend Russia from the world organization's leading human rights body over allegations that Russian soldiers killed civilians while retreating from the region around Ukraine's capital. The deaths have sparked global revulsion and calls for tougher sanctions on Russia, which has vehemently denied its troops were responsible.
-
Rishi Sunak under tax fire over wife Akshata Murthy's non-domicile status
The son-in-law of Narayana Murthy, UK exchequer Chancellor Rishi Sunak, has once again come under fire as it has been revealed that his wife Akshata Murthy has a non-domicile status for UK tax purposes which means that Akshata Murthy does not have to pay tax to the UK on income outside Britain. Her spokesperson said she pays all the tax that is legally required in the UK.
-
Congressman backs deeper India-US defence ties
A US congressman has said India and the United States agree on 'far' more things than the two disagree on, adding that containing the Chinese Communist Party and its aggression remains the top challenge in the Indo-Pacific and the two sides must have conversations about strengthening mutual defences. Claiming that India-US ties remain strong in the wake of Russia's invasion, US congressman Raja Krishnamoorthy — an elected representative from Illinois and a member of the house permanent select committee on intelligence — said that different countries have different opinions with regard to different subjects.
