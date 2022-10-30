Home / World News / Vladimir Putin's officials 'discussing his replacement': Report

Vladimir Putin's officials 'discussing his replacement': Report

Published on Oct 30, 2022 09:45 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Discussions are already taking place for Vladimir Putin to be removed from power, the report added.

Vladimir Putin: Russian President Vladimir Putin.(AFP)
Mallika Soni

Senior Russian officials are actively discussing Vladimir Putin's replacement, Ukrainian chief of defence intelligence said, according to a report. Major general Kyrylo Budanov claimed that Vladimir Putin is unlikely to last in office until the end of the Ukraine war, The Mirror reported.

Discussions are already taking place for Vladimir Putin to be removed from power, the report added.

“It's unlikely that he survives it. And currently, there's active discussions happening in Russia about who'd be there to replace him,” Major general Kyrylo Budanov said.

As Russia continues to suffer setbacks in the battlefield in Ukraine, Major general Budanov said that Kyiv is aiming to recapture Kherson by the end of November adding that Ukraine would even attempt to take back Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Ukraine recently launched a counteroffensive eastwards as Russian forces retreating from the city of Kherson.

