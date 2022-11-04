Home / World News / Russia's attacks leave 4.5 mn Ukrainians temporarily without power: Zelensky

Russia's attacks leave 4.5 mn Ukrainians temporarily without power: Zelensky

world news
Published on Nov 04, 2022 04:03 AM IST

He urged local authorities to save power, saying this was not the time for bright shop windows or signs.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.(AP file photo)
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.(AP file photo)
Reuters |

Some 4.5 million Ukrainians, more than 10% of the pre-war population, were temporarily without power on Thursday evening due to Russian attacks, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address.

Zelenskiy said those affected were Kyiv and 10 other regions. He urged local authorities to save power, saying this was not the time for bright shop windows or signs.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out