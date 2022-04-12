Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: 'No optimistic impression', Austrian Chancellor says after meeting with Putin
Live

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: 'No optimistic impression', Austrian Chancellor says after meeting with Putin

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: EU foreign ministers met Monday to discuss a sixth round of sanctions, with concerns that divisions over a ban on Russian gas and oil imports could blunt their impact.
A man walks with a bicycle next to a truck that carries black bags with corpses of people killed during the war with Russia and exhumed from a mass grave for investigations in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday.&nbsp;
A man walks with a bicycle next to a truck that carries black bags with corpses of people killed during the war with Russia and exhumed from a mass grave for investigations in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday. ((AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd))
Updated on Apr 12, 2022 05:47 AM IST
hindustan times.com
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates -Day 48: Nearly two-thirds of all Ukrainian children have fled their homes in the six weeks since Russia’s invasion, and the United Nations has verified the deaths of 142 youngsters, though the number is almost certainly much higher, the UN children’s agency said Monday. Ukraine’s UN ambassador claimed Russia has taken more than 121,000 children out of Ukraine.

The mayor of Mariupol told the Associated Press that more than 10,000 civilians have died in the city in Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24.

Meanwhile, The UN Food and Agriculture Organisation has warned that the disruption to grain exports from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could trigger a global hunger crisis. 

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States and India are cooperating to deliver more food to the world market and make more fertiliser amid the shortage due to the Ukraine conflict.

Blinken om Monday recognised that India's relationship with Russia had developed over decades, at a time when the United States was not able to be a partner to India. "Times have changed. Today, we are able and willing to be partners of choice with India across every realm."

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 12, 2022 05:47 AM IST

    Austria's Nehammer says talks with Putin left 'no optimistic impression'

    Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Monday his meeting with Vladimir Putin did not leave him optimistic after he arrived seeking either an end to the conflict in Ukraine or humanitarian solutions for civilians there, news ganecy Reuters reported.

    "I generally have no optimistic impression that I can report to you from this conversation with President Putin. The offensive (in eastern Ukraine) is evidently being prepared on a massive scale," Nehammer told a news conference in Moscow after his afternoon meeting with Putin.

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates | Day 48, April 12, Tuesday

