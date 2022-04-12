Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: 'No optimistic impression', Austrian Chancellor says after meeting with Putin

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates -Day 48: Nearly two-thirds of all Ukrainian children have fled their homes in the six weeks since Russia’s invasion, and the United Nations has verified the deaths of 142 youngsters, though the number is almost certainly much higher, the UN children’s agency said Monday. Ukraine’s UN ambassador claimed Russia has taken more than 121,000 children out of Ukraine.
The mayor of Mariupol told the Associated Press that more than 10,000 civilians have died in the city in Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24.
Meanwhile, The UN Food and Agriculture Organisation has warned that the disruption to grain exports from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could trigger a global hunger crisis.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States and India are cooperating to deliver more food to the world market and make more fertiliser amid the shortage due to the Ukraine conflict.
Blinken om Monday recognised that India's relationship with Russia had developed over decades, at a time when the United States was not able to be a partner to India. "Times have changed. Today, we are able and willing to be partners of choice with India across every realm."
Follow all the updates here:
Apr 12, 2022 05:47 AM IST
Austria's Nehammer says talks with Putin left 'no optimistic impression'
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Monday his meeting with Vladimir Putin did not leave him optimistic after he arrived seeking either an end to the conflict in Ukraine or humanitarian solutions for civilians there, news ganecy Reuters reported.
"I generally have no optimistic impression that I can report to you from this conversation with President Putin. The offensive (in eastern Ukraine) is evidently being prepared on a massive scale," Nehammer told a news conference in Moscow after his afternoon meeting with Putin.
Morrison said "despite fires, floods, a pandemic, a global recession, economic coercion from China and now a war in Europe," his government had driven the unemployment rate down to 13-year lows of 4%, from 5.7% when Labor left office in 2013.
The pre-scheduled address to the nation had sparked speculation that Rajapaksa would resign to make room for his brother -- President Gotabaya Rajapaksa -- to appoint a premier more palatable to the opposition.
At the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) briefing on Ukraine, India's permanent representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti said, “From reports coming out of Ukraine, women and children disproportionately impacted and form bulk of refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.”
Published on Apr 11, 2022 10:44 PM IST
Share Via
Copy Link
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi
Shehbaz Sharif was elected prime minister unopposed after his opponent and former external affairs minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced on floor of the House that his party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf will boycott the PM polls and staged a walkout from the Assembly.
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said President Vladimir Putin had ordered suspension of military operation in Ukraine during the first round of talks with Kyiv, but insisted that Moscow's stand had changed since.
Updated on Apr 11, 2022 08:24 PM IST
Share Via
Copy Link
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi
Sri Lanka has been witnessing massive protests by the citizens who have taken to streets against fuel and food shortage, calling for the resignations of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.
National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, ahead of conducting the voting in the National Assembly to elect the next prime minister, read a document containing the name of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) President Shehbaz Sharif.
“I will resign and go home if the conspiracy is proved in letter controversy,” Shehbaz Sharif, the 70-year-old politician said while addressing the national assembly after being elected the new Prime Minister of Pakistan.