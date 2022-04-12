Ukraine's Zelenskyy warns Russia could use chemical weapons: ‘would like to remind…’
- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that any new package of sanctions against Russia that does not affect oil will be received in Moscow with a smile.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday warned that Russia could use chemical weapons in the war-hit country and called on the West to impose tougher sanctions to deter Moscow from such acts. Zelenskyy's warning came amid unconfirmed reports suggesting chemical weapons were used in the southern Ukrainian port of Mariupol.
"We treat this with the utmost seriousness," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.
"I would like to remind world leaders that the possible use of chemical weapons by the Russian military has already been discussed. And already at that time it meant that it was necessary to react to the Russian aggression much harsher and faster."
The Ukrainian President did not say whether chemical weapons had already been used.
An aide to the mayor of Mariupol had said that reports about the chemical attack had not been confirmed and that he would provide details and clarifications later.
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the US was aware of the reports but cannot confirm the veracity.
"We cannot confirm at this time and will continue to monitor the situation closely," Kirby said. "These reports, if true, are deeply concerning and reflective of concerns that we have had about Russia's potential to use a variety of riot control agents, including tear gas mixed with chemical agents, in Ukraine."
Also Read | Russia prepping for massive scale operation in east Ukraine: Austrian Chancellor after meeting Putin
A Biden administration official, meanwhile, said that the US is providing Ukraine with protective life-saving gear to be used against the possible use of chemical and biological weapons by Russia, reported Reuters. The equipment is being delivered on a rolling basis and some have already been delivered, according to the report.
On Monday, the European Union said that more sanctions on Russia are an option.
"It is time to make this package in such a way that we would not hear even words about weapons of mass destruction from the Russian side," Zelenskyy said. "An oil embargo against Russia is a must. Any new package of sanctions against Russia that does not affect oil will be received in Moscow with a smile."
(With inputs from agencies)
-
Pakistan: 100 PTI members resign from Parliament
Pakistani lawmakers from the party of ousted prime minister Imran Khan collectively resigned from parliament on Monday ahead of the vote to elect a new prime minister. Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or Pakistan Justice Party, withdrew the nomination of former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi as its candidate and more than 100 lawmakers walked out of the National Assembly. “We boycott this election according to the decision of our party, and we are resigning,” Qureshi said.
-
Australian prime minister vows to create million new jobs in election pitch
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday put jobs at the forefront of his election campaign, promising to create 1.3 million more over the next five years after his main rival fumbled questions about the unemployment rate. The new jobs would be created "right across the economy," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said. "We are going to see more jobs being created," he told Channel Seven.
-
Mariupol may fall to Russia as Moscow plans massive offensive in eastern Ukraine
Russia was poised Monday to take the strategic city of Mariupol and unleash a massive offensive in eastern Ukraine, as fresh diplomatic efforts with Moscow to broker a peace offered little hope of de-escalation. With the war grinding toward its seventh week, Austria's leader said he had raised alleged Russian atrocities as he became the first European leader to visit President Vladimir Putin since the invasion began.
-
Sri Lanka losing dollars on every second of stir, says PM Rajapaksa
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa retained his family's defiant tone in the face of mounting protests, leaning on his success in ending the nation's bloody civil war to seek patience from citizens as prices surge and shortages worsen. “We did not end the war to bring people to suffering like this,” Rajapaksa said, adding that while Sri Lanka is falling “into a deep trench” his government will offer solutions.
-
In first speech, new Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif offers olive branch to India
NEW DELHI Pakistan's new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered an olive branch to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in his maiden speech on Monday, saying the resolution of the Kashmir issue will allow the two countries to focus on shared problems such as poverty and unemployment. Modi, on his part, congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his elevation. He was critical of the foreign policy of former prime minister Imran Khan's.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics