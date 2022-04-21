Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine LIVE updates: Putin ally predicts Mariupol victory on Thursday
Live

Russia-Ukraine LIVE updates: Putin ally predicts Mariupol victory on Thursday

  • Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: As war entered day 57, Russian forces said they will Mariupol on Thursday. 
Ukrainian soldiers walk on a destroyed bridge in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv.
Ukrainian soldiers walk on a destroyed bridge in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv.(AP)
Updated on Apr 21, 2022 06:24 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: The war between Russia and Ukraine entered day 57 on Thursday and top officials from Britain, the United States and Canada staged a walkout over Moscow's representatives at a Group of 20 meeting on Wednesday. The cracks between the group were further exposed after many members spoke to condemn Russia's brutal war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russian forces said that they will seize the Mariupol steel plant on Thursday. It is the last main stronghold of resistance in the besieged city. If actually happens, Mariupol would be the biggest city to be seized by Russia in the eight weeks long invasion.

Ukraine's defence ministry is yet to make a comment on this.

On Wednesday, Russia conducted a first test launch of its Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, a new and long-awaited addition to its nuclear arsenal.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 21, 2022 06:17 AM IST

    US places visa restrictions on 635 Russian nationals, 3 officials

    The United States is imposing visa restrictions on 635 Russian nationals for alleged activities that threaten Ukraine as well as on three Russian officials for purported involvement in human rights abuses in Donbas, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday (local time).

  • Apr 21, 2022 05:48 AM IST

    Putin ally predicts Mariupol victory on Thursday

    Russian forces said they will seize the Mariupol steel plant that is the last main stronghold of resistance in the besieged city on Thursday. "Before lunchtime, or after lunch, Azovstal will be completely under the control of the forces of the Russian Federation," Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia's republic of Chechnya, whose forces have been fighting in Ukraine, said of the steel plant.

Topics
russia ukraine crisis ukraine
world news

'If one person makes mistake': Imran Khan's jibe at Bajwa in Twitter Space

Pakistan needs the Armed forces more than Imran Khan, the former prime minister said as he addressed his first Twitter Space on Wednesday night. 
Imran Khan on Wednesday addressed his first ever Twitter Space.&nbsp;
Imran Khan on Wednesday addressed his first ever Twitter Space. 
Published on Apr 21, 2022 06:26 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
world news

‘Before lunchtime, or… ': Putin ally predicts Mariupol victory on Thursday

Mariupol would be the biggest city to be seized by Russia since invading Ukraine eight weeks ago in an attack that has taken longer than some military analysts expected.
A view shows damaged buildings, with the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works plant in the background, in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine.
A view shows damaged buildings, with the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works plant in the background, in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 05:52 AM IST
Reuters |
world news

What is Putin's Sarmat missile that will make Russia's 'enemies think twice'?

Pentagon dismissed the test-launch of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile as any threat and said Moscow had properly notified before. 
Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile weighs more than 200 tonnes and is able to transport multiple warheads, more than 10, it is believed.
Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile weighs more than 200 tonnes and is able to transport multiple warheads, more than 10, it is believed.(AP)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 05:51 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
world news

Ukrainian soldiers walk on a destroyed bridge in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv.
world news

Parachute demo triggers false alarm in US Capitol, causes brief evacuation

  • Neither the House of Representatives nor the Senate, the chambers of Congress that are located in the Capitol, were in session at the time of the scare.
The alert to evacuate the Capitol came shortly after 6:30 p.m.
The alert to evacuate the Capitol came shortly after 6:30 p.m.(AFP)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 05:17 AM IST
AP |
world news

Russia tests ballistic missile; Zelensky denies seeing Kremlin document |Updates

  • The United Kingdom is planning fresh penalties which are expected to come this week, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
Volodymyr Lukyanovych, 63, cooks his dinner outside his house since his building was destroyed by Russian shelling in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on Wednesday.
Volodymyr Lukyanovych, 63, cooks his dinner outside his house since his building was destroyed by Russian shelling in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on Wednesday.(AP)
Updated on Apr 20, 2022 11:33 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
world news

UN chief requests Putin-Zelensky meet over ‘peace in Ukraine’ amid war

  • Ukraine has borne the brunt of Russia's attack ever since Putin launched a ‘military operation’ and the invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (AFP)
Updated on Apr 20, 2022 11:33 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
world news

Ukraine's membership in EU a 'priority', says Volodymyr Zelensky

  • Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky held a joint press conference with visiting EU chief Charles Michel.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky(AP File Photo)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 09:32 PM IST
AFP |
world news

Russia tests new intercontinental ballistic missile, Putin has message for foes 

Putin was shown on TV being briefed by the military that the missile had been launched from Plesetsk in the country's northwest and hit targets in the Kamchatka peninsula in the far east.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting.(REUTERS file)
Updated on Apr 20, 2022 09:22 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
world news

India visit to deepen strategic ties, British PM Boris Johnson tells parliament

Downing Street has stressed that the UK would not look to "lecture" India over its neutral stance in the United Nations or its decision to hike Russian oil imports.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.(REUTERS)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 07:52 PM IST
PTI |
world news

India will give another $500 million in fuel aid: Sri Lanka foreign minister

Sri Lanka crisis: India has also extended two credit lines worth over $2 billion to help buy food, medicines and other essentials.
A Piyasiri, an auto driver, pushes his auto as he runs out of fuel while waiting in a queue for two hours, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 18, 2022.
A Piyasiri, an auto driver, pushes his auto as he runs out of fuel while waiting in a queue for two hours, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 18, 2022. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar(REUTERS)
Updated on Apr 20, 2022 07:15 PM IST
ByHT News Desk
world news

'The ball is in their court, we are waiting': Russia on peace talks with Ukraine

  • Peskov didn't give further details but did claim Kyiv had constantly deviated from previously confirmed agreements.
An Internally displaced child holding a pet cat looks out from a bus at a refugee center in Zaporizhia, Ukraine.
An Internally displaced child holding a pet cat looks out from a bus at a refugee center in Zaporizhia, Ukraine. (File image)(AP)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 06:54 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, New Delhi
world news

Elderly Shanghai woman’s quarantine ordeal sparks outrage

  • The woman and son later spent hours sitting in a hallway because the quarantine site they were sent to was out of beds, Caixin Global reported, citing a relative.
Workers wearing protective gear stack boxes during a Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown in the Jing'an district in Shanghai on April 20, 2022.
Workers wearing protective gear stack boxes during a Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown in the Jing'an district in Shanghai on April 20, 2022. (Representational image)(AFP)
Updated on Apr 20, 2022 05:33 PM IST
Bloomberg |
world news

Russia-Ukraine war: Over 5 million Ukrainians fled country so far, says UN

  • Women and children account for 90 percent of those who fled, with men aged 18 to 60 eligible for military call-up and unable to leave.
A man tries to extinguish a fire following a Russian bombardment at a residential neighborhood in Kharkiv, Ukraine
A man tries to extinguish a fire following a Russian bombardment at a residential neighborhood in Kharkiv, Ukraine (AP)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 04:38 PM IST
AFP |
world news

‘Speaker said president ready to step down’, claims Sri Lankan opposition leader

Leader of Opposition Premadasa reiterated that Speaker Abeywardena had said this at a party leaders’ meeting.
People shout slogans against Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and demand that Rajapaksa family politicians step down, during a protest amid the country's economic crisis
People shout slogans against Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and demand that Rajapaksa family politicians step down, during a protest amid the country's economic crisis(REUTERS)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 04:26 PM IST
PTI |
Thursday, April 21, 2022
