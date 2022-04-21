Russia-Ukraine LIVE updates: Putin ally predicts Mariupol victory on Thursday
- Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: As war entered day 57, Russian forces said they will Mariupol on Thursday.
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: The war between Russia and Ukraine entered day 57 on Thursday and top officials from Britain, the United States and Canada staged a walkout over Moscow's representatives at a Group of 20 meeting on Wednesday. The cracks between the group were further exposed after many members spoke to condemn Russia's brutal war in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Russian forces said that they will seize the Mariupol steel plant on Thursday. It is the last main stronghold of resistance in the besieged city. If actually happens, Mariupol would be the biggest city to be seized by Russia in the eight weeks long invasion.
Ukraine's defence ministry is yet to make a comment on this.
On Wednesday, Russia conducted a first test launch of its Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, a new and long-awaited addition to its nuclear arsenal.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Apr 21, 2022 06:17 AM IST
US places visa restrictions on 635 Russian nationals, 3 officials
The United States is imposing visa restrictions on 635 Russian nationals for alleged activities that threaten Ukraine as well as on three Russian officials for purported involvement in human rights abuses in Donbas, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday (local time).
-
Apr 21, 2022 05:48 AM IST
Putin ally predicts Mariupol victory on Thursday
Russian forces said they will seize the Mariupol steel plant that is the last main stronghold of resistance in the besieged city on Thursday. "Before lunchtime, or after lunch, Azovstal will be completely under the control of the forces of the Russian Federation," Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia's republic of Chechnya, whose forces have been fighting in Ukraine, said of the steel plant.
'If one person makes mistake': Imran Khan's jibe at Bajwa in Twitter Space
‘Before lunchtime, or… ': Putin ally predicts Mariupol victory on Thursday
What is Putin's Sarmat missile that will make Russia's 'enemies think twice'?
LIVE: Putin ally predicts Mariupol victory on Thursday
- Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: As war entered day 57, Russian forces said they will Mariupol on Thursday.
Parachute demo triggers false alarm in US Capitol, causes brief evacuation
- Neither the House of Representatives nor the Senate, the chambers of Congress that are located in the Capitol, were in session at the time of the scare.
Russia tests ballistic missile; Zelensky denies seeing Kremlin document |Updates
- The United Kingdom is planning fresh penalties which are expected to come this week, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
UN chief requests Putin-Zelensky meet over ‘peace in Ukraine’ amid war
- Ukraine has borne the brunt of Russia's attack ever since Putin launched a ‘military operation’ and the invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Ukraine's membership in EU a 'priority', says Volodymyr Zelensky
- Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky held a joint press conference with visiting EU chief Charles Michel.
Russia tests new intercontinental ballistic missile, Putin has message for foes
India visit to deepen strategic ties, British PM Boris Johnson tells parliament
India will give another $500 million in fuel aid: Sri Lanka foreign minister
'The ball is in their court, we are waiting': Russia on peace talks with Ukraine
- Peskov didn't give further details but did claim Kyiv had constantly deviated from previously confirmed agreements.
Elderly Shanghai woman’s quarantine ordeal sparks outrage
- The woman and son later spent hours sitting in a hallway because the quarantine site they were sent to was out of beds, Caixin Global reported, citing a relative.
Russia-Ukraine war: Over 5 million Ukrainians fled country so far, says UN
- Women and children account for 90 percent of those who fled, with men aged 18 to 60 eligible for military call-up and unable to leave.