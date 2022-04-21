Russia-Ukraine LIVE updates: Putin ally predicts Mariupol victory on Thursday

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: The war between Russia and Ukraine entered day 57 on Thursday and top officials from Britain, the United States and Canada staged a walkout over Moscow's representatives at a Group of 20 meeting on Wednesday. The cracks between the group were further exposed after many members spoke to condemn Russia's brutal war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russian forces said that they will seize the Mariupol steel plant on Thursday. It is the last main stronghold of resistance in the besieged city. If actually happens, Mariupol would be the biggest city to be seized by Russia in the eight weeks long invasion.

Ukraine's defence ministry is yet to make a comment on this.

On Wednesday, Russia conducted a first test launch of its Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, a new and long-awaited addition to its nuclear arsenal.