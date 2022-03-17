Russia-Ukraine war: Very disappointed with India's stance, says UK minister
- Earlier this month, India had abstained at UNGA on a resolution deploring Russian aggression against Ukraine and reiterated that differences can only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.
Britain on Thursday expressed its disappointment over India's stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine but admitted that it's an important trading partner. "We are very disappointed. But we continue to work with Indian partners," UK trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said when asked if India's stance would impact trade talks with his country.
"India is an incredibly important trading partner for the UK … we will continue to work with countries around the world to make sure that Putin is unable to fund this war in the future," news agency Reuters quoted her as saying.
The UK has been putting pressure on India for some time now, with Britain’s Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab calling on New Delhi and Beijing to help increase diplomatic pressure on Moscow. "China has got a job here. They have got to step up as well - this is a permanent member of the (UN) Security Council - and India as well. We need to expand the diplomatic pressure," Raab had said earlier this month.
India and China enjoy close ties with Russia. The two countries have also abstained from any resolution passed against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Recently, India had abstained at the UN General Assembly on a resolution deploring Russian aggression against Ukraine and reiterated that differences can only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.
The UNGA resolution was similar to the one circulated in the 15-nation Security Council last month, on which also India had abstained. The UNSC resolution, which received 11 votes in favour and three abstentions, was blocked after permanent member Russia exercised its veto.
On Wednesday, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) asked Russia to immediately suspend its military operations in Ukraine. India’s judge Justice Dalveer Bhandari voted against Russia while China’s judge opposed the order.
Describing it as a significant ruling, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said that the ICJ “clearly and unequivocally” ordered Russia to immediately suspend its military operations.
