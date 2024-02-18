S Jaishankar, Chinese counterpart Wang Yi's brief interaction in Munich | Watch

External affairs minister S Jaishankar and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi were seen engaging in a brief interaction for the first time in months on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday. EAM S Jaishankar (Left) and China's foreign minister Wang Yi (Right)

EAM S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi were seen crossing paths and having a short conversation after six months of no contact between the two top officials, media reports claimed. The conversation between the two took place when Wang was going off stage and S Jaishankar on stage.

S Jaishankar interacted with Wang Yi for a few seconds as he was walking up to the podium for a panel discussion with US secretary of state Antony Blinken and German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock.

It is not yet known what the two leaders discussed during their brief interaction in Germany. The interaction adds intrigue to the diplomatic relations between India and China after no contact for months.

S Jaishankar is currently in Munich to attend the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024 from February 16-18.

S Jaishankar also met his counterpart from Norway, Espen Barth Eide, on Saturday and had a "big picture chat" with him in Munich.

The Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024 commenced on February 16, and saw world leaders from across the globe holding important discussions on the most pressing security challenges in the world.

S Jaishankar on Israel-Hamas war, Red Sea crisis

Calling Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7 an act of terrorism, S Jaishankar said that Israel should have been "very mindful" of civilian casualties in its response and emphasised its "obligation to observe international humanitarian law."

The external affairs minister said during a panel discussion, “Well, I don't have advice for my colleagues, though I particularly, I think all of us follow the enormous efforts which Tony (Antony Blinken) is putting in right now. But look, the way we look at it, there are different dimensions, different elements to this.”

Further, he also discussed a quick resolution to the Red Sea crisis with US Security of State Antony Blinken, due to the economical and security challenges it poses on multiple nations.

