S Korea expects Trump-Kim Jong Un meeting to lead to denuclearisation: Spokesman

South Korean President Moon Jae-in believes a meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could lead to the North giving up its nuclear weapons programme, Moon’s spokesman said on Friday.

Kim Jong Un told South Korean National Security Office head Chung Eui-yong there will be major results from a meeting with Trump, Moon’s spokesman, Kim Eui-kyeom, told reporters at a briefing.

Chung met Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang earlier this week.

Trump quickly agreed to a summit with Kim Jong Un after Chung gave him a personal invitation in Washington, Kim Eui-kyeom said.