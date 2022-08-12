Terrible day for authors everywhere, say Salman Rushdie’s peers after NY attack
- Rushdie faced death threats and went into hiding for nearly a decade after his book The Satanic Verses was published in 1988, reports say.
Moments after the 75-year-old Booker Prize winner Salman Rushdie was attacked on a stage in New York, several celebrated authors took to Twitter to express their concern.
Stephen King, the author of several horror books, including ‘It’ and ‘The Shining’, took to Twitter and wrote ‘I hope Salman Rushdie is okay.’
ALSO READ | Salman Rushdie is alive and airlifted to safety, says New York governor
Delhi-based author-historian Willian Dalrymple said it was a terrible day for literature. “A terrible day for literature, for freedom of speech and for authors everywhere. Poor poor Salman: I pray he's not hurt and recovers quickly,” he wrote.
Expressing her shock, Bangladeshi-Swedish writer Taslima Nasreen, who too lives in exile like Rushdie, said she worried about the safety of those ‘citical of Islam’. “I just learned that Salman Rushdie was attacked in New York. I am really shocked. I never thought it would happen. He has been living in the West, and he has been protected since 1989. If he is attacked, anyone who is critical of Islam can be attacked. I am worried.”
British novelist Hari Mohan Nath Kunzru, better known Hari Kunzru, said that Rushdie was “determined to live his life as if there were no threat, but this possibility has always been at the back of the minds of all of his friends”.
Indian writer Amritav Ghosh wished Rushdie a speedy recovery and tweeted: "Horrified to learn that Salman Rushdie has been attacked at a speaking event in upstate New York. Wish him a speedy recovery."
Meanwhile, the US senator of New York Chuck Schumer called the incident a ‘shocking and appalling attack on freedom of speech and thought.’ “I hope Mr. Rushdie quickly and fully recovers and the perpetrator experiences full accountability and justice,” he added.
The Mumbai-born novelist was speaking at an event at the Chautauqua Institution when the suspect ran up onto the stage and attacked Mr Rushdie and an interviewer. He reportedly stabbed Rushdie in the neck. The author was then transported by helicopter to a local hospital.
New York governor Kathy Hochul says she has directed police to assist "however needed" with the investigation into the stabbing. “Our thoughts are with Salman & his loved ones following this horrific event,” she wrote on Twitter.
Rushdie faced death threats and went into hiding for nearly a decade after his book The Satanic Verses was published in 1988. A year after the book's publication, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomeini offered a $3million reward to whoever executes Rushdie, BBC reported.
-
Salman Rushdie is alive and airlifted to safety, says New York governor
British author Salman Rushdie, who was attacked and stabbed in the neck at a literary event on Friday in western New York state, is alive and has been airlifted to safety, said New York's governor Kathy Hochul. Rushdie, whose writings made him the target of Iranian death threats, was taken by helicopter to a local hospital. Social media footage showed people rushing to Rushdie's aid and administrating emergency medical care.
-
Author Salman Rushdie attacked at New York event: Top points to know
Mumbai-born author Salman Rushdie was attacked on a stage on Friday, minutes before he was set to give a lecture during an event in New York, United States. According to the latest information being shared by multiple news agencies, a man stormed the stage as the Mumbai-born author was being introduced by the anchor of the event. He then allegedly "punched and stabbed" Rushdie. His identity has not yet been released.
-
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed at New York event, attacker held
British author Salman Rushdie, whose writings made him the target of Iranian death threats that forced him into hiding, was attacked on stage Friday in western New York state. "A most horrible event just happened at #chautauquainstitution - Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at #chq2022. The amphitheater is evacuated," one witness said on social media. Rushdie's condition was not immediately known.
-
Polio detected in New York's sewage water, suggests virus circulating
The polio virus has been found in New York City's wastewater in another sign that the disease, which hadn't been seen in the U.S. in a decade, is quietly spreading among unvaccinated people, health officials said Friday. State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said the detection of poliovirus in wastewater samples in New York City is alarming but not surprising.
-
Saudi blast suspect kills self with suicide belt: Officials
A suspect in a deadly 2015 Islamic State group attack on a Saudi mosque blew Saudi national Abdullah bin Zayed al-Bakri al-Shehri up while being arrested by security forces in Jeddah this week, Saudi officials said on Friday. Four others were wounded when Saudi national Abdullah bin Zayed al-Bakri al-Shehri set off the explosives belt, the official said. He was one of nine men wanted for the blast that killed 15 people -- mostly police -- near the Yemen border.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics