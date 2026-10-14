Colombo, Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court has overturned the death sentence imposed on a Sri Lankan migrant worker over a comment he made on Facebook, Sri Lanka's deputy foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia overturns Sri Lankan migrant worker’s death sentence over Facebook comment

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Anojan Sivarasa, 27, was sentenced to death in September after being convicted of blasphemy against Islam and the Prophet Muhammad over his comment.

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Sri Lanka's Deputy Foreign Minister Arun Hemachandra confirmed in a Facebook post that the verdict had been overturned.

Hemachandra said, in a "major relief", the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday set aside the death sentence imposed on Sivarasa.

He said this verdict was due to sustained diplomatic and legal efforts by the government of Sri Lanka.

The minister appreciated the Saudi Arabia government, the Sri Lankan ambassador, the secretary and officials of the Foreign Ministry, chairman and members of Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau and the legal teams of both countries for their dedicated efforts.

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{{^usCountry}} It is not clear if Sivarasa will remain in detention and if there will be further legal proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is not clear if Sivarasa will remain in detention and if there will be further legal proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

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The migrant worker was initially sentenced to five years in prison as well as a fine of three million Saudi riyals by the Al-Ahsa Criminal Court over a comment he made on Facebook during an argument.

Although he promptly deleted the comment and posted an apology video, a screenshot of it was brought to the attention of his employer and Saudi officials, leading to his arrest in July.

The case sent shockwaves through Sri Lanka, initiating frantic diplomatic efforts to seek clemency.

Previously, Sri Lankan migrant worker Rizana Nafeek, who was sentenced to death, was executed despite efforts to secure clemency, Daily Mirror newspaper said.

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