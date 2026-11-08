Saudi Aramco tower hit in Houthi attack on Riyadh, windows shattered, floors damaged | Video

A building belonging to Saudi state-owned oil giant Aramco in Riyadh sustained minor damage after falling shrapnel struck it during an attack from Yemen on Sunday morning, amid escalating hostilities between the two countries, according to Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy.

Multiple eyewitnesses told the news agency that Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District was targeted, with one saying the intended target was “definitely the Saudi Aramco tower" in the area. (AFP)

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Also Read | Saudi Aramco building in Riyadh damaged by falling debris after attempted attack, ministry says

Aramco tower damaged in Yemen attack on Riyadh

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AFP reported that Yemen’s Armed Forces launched retaliatory strikes against Saudi Arabia following intensive Saudi attacks on Yemen a day earlier. Multiple eyewitnesses told the news agency that Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District was targeted, with one saying the intended target was “definitely the Saudi Aramco tower" in the area.

Deep Dive What happened to the Saudi Aramco building in Riyadh? The Energy Ministry said falling shrapnel struck an Aramco administrative building in Riyadh during an attempted attack. The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted missiles launched towards the city. How badly was the Aramco tower damaged, and were there any casualties? Authorities described the damage as minor or limited. Windows were reported shattered across several floors, but no injuries or fatalities were reported. Were the Houthis responsible for the attack on the Aramco tower? Reports described the incident as a Houthi attack, and eyewitnesses said the tower appeared to be a target. The Energy Ministry said the building was damaged by falling shrapnel; the articles report no immediate Houthi statement.

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{{^usCountry}} Two other eyewitnesses also reported damage to the building belonging to the Saudi state-owned energy company. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two other eyewitnesses also reported damage to the building belonging to the Saudi state-owned energy company. {{/usCountry}}

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France 24, citing AFP, reported that the Aramco Tower was targeted in a Houthi attack.

Unverified videos circulating on social media from the Saudi capital showed shattered windows and damage across multiple floors of the building.

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Also Read | Saudi Aramco building in Riyadh damaged by falling debris after attempted attack, ministry says

Saudi-led coalition intercepts missiles targeting Riyadh

Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched towards Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry and the state-backed Saudi Press Agency reported that an administrative building belonging to state-owned oil giant Aramco sustained minor damage after being struck by falling shrapnel. No casualties or injuries were reported.

Aramco’s main office in the Saudi capital is located in the King Abdullah Financial District, which has been operating under remote work orders for about a month.

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Sunday’s incident comes amid a series of attacks targeting Aramco infrastructure in recent weeks, including its headquarters in Dhahran and the Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province.

The incident could also mark the most significant attack on Riyadh since Houthi militants struck the city’s main airport last month, killing more than a dozen people, injuring hundreds and disrupting air traffic into and out of the kingdom.

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The latest developments could put further pressure on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is seeking to keep his multi-trillion-dollar economic diversification programme on track amid near-daily Houthi attacks.

Meanwhile, Saudi-led forces said on Sunday that they had intercepted ballistic and cruise missiles launched towards Riyadh and thwarted attacks in the country’s southern and eastern regions.