‘Scores from Myanmar trying to flee to India’

Scores of Myanmar nationals have gathered at the border with India waiting to join about 50 who have already crossed the frontier to flee the country’s coup turmoil, Indian officials said on Saturday.

Forty-eight Myanmar nationals, including the eight police, have entered India’s northeastern state of Mizoram, a senior officer in the Assam Rifles paramilitary force told AFP.

“At least 85 civilians from Myanmar have been waiting at the international border to enter India,” the official added, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Anti-coup demonstrations have spread across Myanmar since a February 1 coup ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Security forces have escalated a brutal crackdown on protesters, killing more than 50 people.

Indian media reports said those who have crossed the border include police and local officials who refused to follow military orders.

Myanmar authorities have meanwhile have asked India to send back eight police who fled this week.

Indian government officials said the letter was being studied along with the cases of those who have crossed the border.