‘Scores from Myanmar trying to flee to India’
Scores of Myanmar nationals have gathered at the border with India waiting to join about 50 who have already crossed the frontier to flee the country’s coup turmoil, Indian officials said on Saturday.
Forty-eight Myanmar nationals, including the eight police, have entered India’s northeastern state of Mizoram, a senior officer in the Assam Rifles paramilitary force told AFP.
“At least 85 civilians from Myanmar have been waiting at the international border to enter India,” the official added, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Also read | Myanmar asks Mizoram govt to handover eight cops who fled country
Anti-coup demonstrations have spread across Myanmar since a February 1 coup ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Security forces have escalated a brutal crackdown on protesters, killing more than 50 people.
Indian media reports said those who have crossed the border include police and local officials who refused to follow military orders.
Myanmar authorities have meanwhile have asked India to send back eight police who fled this week.
Indian government officials said the letter was being studied along with the cases of those who have crossed the border.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Scores from Myanmar trying to flee to India’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 pandemic: WHO warns against letting guard down
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan wins trust vote
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mutated Covid-19 variants responsible for spike in cases across Europe
- Europe recorded 1 million new COVID-19 cases last week, an increase of 9% from the previous week and a reversal that ended a six-week decline in new infections, WHO said Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taliban kill 7 Afghan soldiers in northern Balkh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Senate passes Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 bill on party-line vote
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swedish police break up coronavirus demonstration in Stockholm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump demands three Republican groups stop raising money off his name
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Body of 'Everything will be OK' protester exhumed in Myanmar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter's Jack Dorsey auctions first ever tweet as digital memorabilia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bye, Bismarck: 144 US cities could lose status as metro areas
- Statisticians say the change in designations has been a long time coming, given that the US population has more than doubled since 1950.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Car bomber kills prosecutor, bodyguard: Afghan officials
- Afghanistan is experiencing a nationwide spike in bombings, targeted killings, and other violence as peace negotiations in Qatar between the Taliban and the Afghan government continue.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US officer's trial could reopen intersection where George Floyd died
- Although many in the community consider the place where the Black man died to be a sacred space, it also has presented some headaches for the city.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Open spaces, no pharmacies: Rural US confronts Covid vaccine void
- To get their shots, some residents took a ferry across the sprawling James River to cities such as Williamsburg.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flaws in Microsoft’s email software concerns White House, US govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox