Several injured in east Jerusalem car-ramming attack, police say

A police spokesperson said that the assailant was "shot by officers" after the "vehicle-ramming attack" in the district.
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 08:16 PM IST
Israeli border police and mounted security forces arrive at the scene where a car-ramming attack wounded several people.(AFP)

A car-ramming attack wounded several people including four police officers in the flashpoint Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem on Sunday, police said, adding that the attacker was shot.

After the "vehicle-ramming attack" in the district, the scene of weeks of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces, the assailant was "shot by officers", police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said without giving details on the attacker's condition.

