IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Severe storm damages buildings in Florida Panhandle
There were no immediate reports of injuries.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
There were no immediate reports of injuries.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
world news

Severe storm damages buildings in Florida Panhandle

In Panama City Beach, Florida, a home and convenience store were leveled by a possible tornado, city officials said in a Facebook post .
READ FULL STORY
AP | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 11:12 PM IST

A cluster of severe storms swept across Southern states early Saturday, destroying buildings in the Florida Panhandle and dropping large hail on a coastal Alabama city.

In Panama City Beach, Florida, a home and convenience store were leveled by a possible tornado, city officials said in a Facebook post . A resident's photo posted by The Panama City News Herald shows the store's roof and walls ripped away, but its counters, shelves and the merchandise they held appear untouched. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The town is in Bay County, which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Michael in 2018.

In Pensacola, Florida, the roof of a downtown brewery was ripped off by the storm, local news reports show. The National Weather Service has not confirmed if that was caused by a tornado.

Images shared by news outlets showed car windshields shattered by hail about as large as baseballs in Orange Beach, Alabama.

Storms also brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of Louisiana and Mississippi.

Some flooding was reported. Several thousand customers lost power overnight, according to utility tracking website poweroutage.us.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
florida
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP