SFJ’s Pannun aide released on bail in Canada

Toronto: The coordinator in Canada for the secessionist group Sikhs for Justice’s (SFJ) so-called Khalistan Referendum and Inderjeet Singh Gosal was released in bail by authorities on Thursday. Inderjeet Gosal at a protest in front of the Indian consulate in Toronto, Canada last year. (Supplied photo)

Gosal is considered a close confidant of SFJ general counsel Gurpatwant Pannun.

SFJ said that Gosal was released from the Lindsay Correctional Centre in Ontario where he was being held and would lead the next phase of the so-called referendum, scheduled for November 23.

On Wednesday, in a statement, Ontario Provincial Police’s Highway Safety Division had said three persons faced a total of 36 weapons-related charges after the vehicle they were travelling in was stopped in the town of Oshawa on September 19.

Gosal, 36, a resident of Caledon, was arrested along with Jagdeep Singh, 41, of Pickville, New York, and Arman Singh, 23, of Toronto.

OPP has said the investigation into the matter is “ongoing”.

According to the outlet Toronto Sun, among the charges the three face are careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of unauthorised possession of a firearm, and possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

There was no immediate information on whether the other two were also granted bail.

Gosal replaced pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar as the Canadian coordinator of the so-called referendum.

Nijjar was killed on June 18, 2023, and three months later then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated in the House of Commons that there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and the murder. India described those accusations as “absurd” and “motivated” and the relationship cratered subsequently though a reset has been in progress since Mark Carney became PM earlier this year.

SFJ claimed that a threat continues against campaigners for the so-called Referendum, which Nijjar led in Canada. It claimed Gosal was offered witness protection by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and issued multiple duty-to-warn notices within the past six to eight weeks.

Gosal was among those charged by Canadian police last year after the violent attack on the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton on November 3, 2024, by pro-Khalistan radicals.