‘Shri Ram’ chants in UK Parliament as Ayodhya temple fervour hits Britain

The fervour of the consecration ceremony of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya has traversed geographical and cultural boundaries as the premises of the UK Parliament resonated with the chants of 'Jai Shree Ram'. Celebrations for Ram Mandir at the British Parliament organised by Sanatan Sanstha of UK(ANI)

The joyous celebrations for the pran-pratishtha ceremony were initiated by Sanatan Sanstha of the UK (SSUK), enriching the atmosphere of the House of Commons with the chants of Lord Ram and the sound of a Shankh.

According to the videos widely circulating on the social media, the event hailing Lord Ram as 'Yugpurush', began with a bhajan followed by a presentation on Kakbhushundi Samvad by the SSUK members. They also paid homage to Lord Krishna, the 10th avtaar of Lord Vishnu, by delving into the 12th Chapter of the Bhagwat Gita.

Harrow MP Bob Blackman, Raj Rajeshwar Guru and Swami Surya Prabha Didi from Hunslow's Brahmarishi Ashram presided over the spiritual event.

Meanwhile, a UK declaration, which was signed by over 200 temples, community organisations, and associations across the country, would be presented to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in the temple town ahead of the pran-pratishtha ceremony on January 22.

The Dharmic communities in Britain expressed joy and delight to welcome the consecration ceremony of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. "Before the consecration ceremony, the UK declaration, a testament to unity, will be presented to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the preparations are in full swing in Ayodhya. The first glimpse of the face of Ram Lalla was shared on Friday ahead of the pran pratishtha. In the photos that appeared on social media, the five-year-old Lord Ram can be seen standing with a golden bow and arrow in his hand. On Thursday, the 51-inch black stone idol was placed in the sanctum sanctorum covered with a cloth

The week-long vedic rituals for the pran-pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla entered their fourth day on Friday with the lighting of the holy fire followed by the establishment of 'Navagraha' and a 'Havan'.

The rituals commenced on Tuesday and will culminate on January 22 with the pran-prathistha ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to preside over the ceremonial installation of Ram Lalla. The temple will be open for 'darshan' for the general public from January 23.

(With inputs from ANI)