Singapore's ruling PAP wins its 14th successive election, PM Wong keeps his seat

Singapore's elections come to a close with a decisive victory for the People's Action Party (PAP) which has won its 14th successive election on Saturday. Lawrence Wong, Singapore's prime minister and the People's Action Party (PAP) earned a decisive victory in the polls.(Bloomberg)

The PAP, which has ruled in the country even before its independence in 1965, extended its uninterrupted six-decade long run after winning 87 out of 97 parliamentary seats, while the opposition failed to make gains.

The party hasn't been formally declared the winner but the outcome of this election has affirmed the mandate of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who became the country's fourth PM last year.

Singapore's election on Saturday showed that 46 per cent of all candidates represented the PAP and the ruling party ran in all seats.

In comparison the Workers' Party which won 10 seats that PAP lost, only ran in 26 seats due to lesser influence and strength.

What's next for Singapore?

While the people have handed over the reins of the government to the PAP and PM Lawrence Wong again, they have their work cut out for them as the country faces the risk of recession and job losses due to the effects of a global trade war.

Joshua Kurlantzick, Senior Fellow for Southeast Asia and South Asia at the Council on Foreign Relations told Reuters, that the PAP's victory came down to Singaporeans backing a known entity at a time of uncertainty.

“It’s a flight to safety - not wanting to change to a new party amidst the greatest global trade tensions in decades. Just because they are a rock in times of trouble - the same issues are there (that) they need to address,” he said.

Wong will have to address the issue of increasing cost of living and the shortage of housing, as well as the future of their trade dependent economy.

In response to the election victory, PM Wong said, "We are grateful once again for your strong mandate, and we will honour it."