Situation 'contained' at University of Toronto, Missisauga campus after students were asked to ‘shelter in place’

Authorities said a situation at the University of Toronto Mississauga (UTM) campus, in Canada, was “contained” Monday night after a 'shelter in place' order. Students were given the order due to what the university described as an 'active incident'.

Police responded to an incident at the University of Toronto Mississauga McLuhan Court residence after the university issued a shelter-in-place alert. (University of Toronto, Mississauga website )

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Peel Regional Police responded to reports of police activity at the McLuhan Court residence, located at 3330 Residence Road on the UTM campus. Officers urged people to avoid the area while emergency responders investigated.

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The University of Toronto issued an emergency alert after receiving reports of police activity at the residence. “Active threat. Take shelter immediately and secure doors,” the university said in an alert shared with students and the campus community.

Peel police later confirmed that the situation was contained. Officers remained at the scene near Mississauga Road and Outer Circle Road as they continued their response.

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What happened?

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{{^usCountry}} Police received the initial call about the incident at approximately 9:11 pm, according to Peel Regional Police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police received the initial call about the incident at approximately 9:11 pm, according to Peel Regional Police. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the report, the university notified students and staff and instructed them to remain indoors. The shelter-in-place order applied to members of the campus community while emergency responders assessed the situation.

In an email to the campus community, the University of Toronto said it would continue sending updates every 30 minutes until police determined that the area was safe.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services said they were placed on standby at a staging location but had not been called to the scene.

Due to the large police presence officials had to ask students, staff and visitors to stay away from the area while the investigation continued.

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Investigation continues as officials review incident

Police have not provided information about a suspect, possible threats or the nature of the incident.

The university’s emergency response followed standard campus safety procedures for reports involving potential threats.

The UTM campus, located in Mississauga, Ontario, is one of the University of Toronto’s three campuses and serves thousands of students.

The incident occurred at a student residence area, raising concerns among students as police investigated. However, authorities later said in a social media post that the situation was contained and did not provide further details about any ongoing danger. “Incident isolated and contained to a single residential unit. No injuries reported,” Peel Regional Police shared.

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