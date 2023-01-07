Home / World News / South Africa records first case of most transmissible XBB.1.5 Covid variant

South Africa records first case of most transmissible XBB.1.5 Covid variant

world news
Published on Jan 07, 2023 04:00 PM IST

Covid In South Africa: Maria Van Kerkhove, Covid-19 technical lead at the World’s Health Organization, this week called XBB.1.5 “the most transmissible sub-variant” detected so far in the pandemic.

Covid In South Africa: The variant was discovered in gene sequencing carried out by researchers at Stellenbosch University.
Covid In South Africa: The variant was discovered in gene sequencing carried out by researchers at Stellenbosch University.
Bloomberg |

South Africa has found its first case of a coronavirus infection caused by the new, highly transmissible XBB.1.5 variant.

Maria Van Kerkhove, Covid-19 technical lead at the World’s Health Organization, this week called XBB.1.5 “the most transmissible sub-variant” detected so far in the pandemic.

Nicknamed the “kraken variant” by some for its ability to spread, so far there hasn’t been significant differences in severity identified between cases caused by XBB.1.5 and those from other variants. The WHO plans an updated assessment on the variant’s risks in the coming days.

Read more: China bans social media accounts of 1,120 Covid critics: ‘Will continue to…’

The variant was discovered in gene sequencing carried out by researchers at Stellenbosch University from a Dec. 27 sample, Tulio de Oliveira, head of a gene sequencing institute at the university, said on Twitter.

XBB.1.5 has quickly become the dominant strain in the US and has been detected in at least 28 other countries, according to the WHO.

It’s yet to be identified in China, which is currently undergoing a surge in infections after relaxing strict controls that limited the impact of previous waves of Covid in the country. No impact on cases, hospitalizations or deaths have been seen in South Africa so far, de Oliveira said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
south africa
south africa

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out