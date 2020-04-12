e-paper
South Korea continues down trend in new coronavirus cases

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement Sunday the additional coronavirus cases increased South Korea’s total to 10,512.

world Updated: Apr 12, 2020 11:46 IST
Seoul
A man wearing a face mask rides a bicycle,Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, April 12, 2020. The coutry’s coronavirus cases have been slowing recently, compared with early March when it recorded hundreds of new cases every day.(AP)
         

South Korea reported 32 additional cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, a continued downward trend in new infections in the country.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement Sunday the additional cases increased the country’s total to 10,512.

It says 7,368 of them have been recovered and released from quarantine and that 13,788 are under tests to determine whether they’ve contracted the virus.

The center says that South Korea’s death toll from the coronavirus increased by three to 214.

South Korea’s caseload has been slowing recently, compared with early March when it recorded hundreds of new cases every day. But there are worries about a steady rise in infections linked to those arriving from overseas and recent transmissions at bars and other leisure facilities.

