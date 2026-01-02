‘Sparkling candle on a champagne bottle’: What eyewitnesses saw before Swiss bar fire that killed 40

After a massive fire ripped through a bar in Switzerland's Crans-Montana killing at least 40 people and injured over 110, witnesses to the incident recalled what happened moments before. People lay candles and flowers near the Le Constellation bar, where a devastating fire left dead and injured during the New Year's celebrations in Crans-Montana, Swiss Alps, Switzerland.(AP)

The fire broke out during New Year's celebrations at Le Constellation, a bar in the resort town of Crans-Montana in Switzerland. Eyewitnesses have said the blaze was triggered by a sparkling candle placed on a champagne bottle that was held too high and ignited the ceiling, according to BFMTV.

“Within a few seconds, the entire nightclub was engulfed in flames. We all ran out screaming and running,” an eyewitness was quoted as saying in the report, adding that chaos ensued as people rushed out in panic creating a stampede-like situation.

Another eyewitness told Italian media outlet Local Team that there were waitresses with champagne bottles and little sparklers and they got too close to the ceiling, and suddenly it all caught fire.

The fire spread quickly as the ceiling of the nightclub, located in the bar's basement, was made of wood.

AFP quoted bystanders describing scenes of panic and chaos as people tried to break the windows to escape and others, covered in burns, poured into the street.

Officials have yet not confirmed the exact cause of the fire even as the investigation is underway. Earlier reports suggested that pyrotechnics during a concert may have started the fire.

The probe so far

The area has been cordoned off and police are investigating the cause of the fire. While initial media reports said there was an explosion at the scene before the fire, local authorities clarified the blast was caused by the fire rather than the other way around.

Beatrice Pilloud, Valais attorney general, was quoted by Bloomberg saying that investigators have retrieved some phones and are conducting interviews with witnesses. The investigators will also see if the venue had the adequate safety procedures and emergency exits, as per the report.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin said he’s “confident” that the investigation will be carried out in a “professional manner.”

French and Italians among those affected

The bar Le Constellation that was ravaged by the fire is located in the ski resort of Crans-Montana in Switzerland and French and Italian citizens are said to be among the injured, according to BFMTV.

Italy’s foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, told RaiNews24 television that 12-15 Italian citizens were hospitalized following the fire. A further 16 are missing.

People lay candles near the Le Constellation bar, where a devastating fire left dead and injured during the New Year's celebrations in Crans-Montana, Swiss Alps, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.(AP)

Nine French nationals have reportedly been injured in the fire tragedy and eight others are missing, the spokesperson for the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

The Quai d’Orsay said it “cannot rule out that French nationals may be among the victims of the fire, whose identification is still ongoing."

The injured were taken to local hospitals, as well as facilities in Lausanne, Geneva and Zurich. Some may be transferred to neighboring countries given strains on health services in Switzerland from the scale of the tragedy, according to the Bloomberg.

'One of the worst tragedies'

Swiss President Parmelin described the nightclub fire as "one of the worst tragedies that our country has ever known.” He called the fire "a calamity of unprecedented, terrifying proportions", and announced that flags would be flown at half mast for five days.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin attends a press conference, after several people died and others were injured due to a fire and explosion during a New Year’s Eve party at the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana, in Sion, Switzerland, January 1, 2026.(REUTERS)

He said authorities were "in close contact with the victims' families, whom we are informing in real time, as well as with the various embassies involved".

"Given the international nature of the Crans resort, we can expect foreign nationals to be among the victims," he was quoted as saying by AFP.

The European Union also said it has been in contact with Swiss authorities for medical assistance, while French President Emmanuel Macron said some of the injured were being treated in French hospitals.

Who owns the bar?

The bar that was ripped by the deadly fire in the Swiss town is reportedly owned by a French couple, originally from Corsica, AFP and BFMTV reported quoting sources. The couple reportedly owns another restaurant in the resort of Crans-Montana, located four kilometers from the fire-ravaged bar.