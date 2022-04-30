'Stop hitting...', Elon Musk on US lawmaker's jibe at him on Twitter

Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk on Saturday got involved in a Twitter spat with a US representative after she indirectly slammed him over his 'Democratic Party has been hijacked by extremists' tweet.

"Some billionaire with ego problems unilaterally controls a massive communication platform”, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, said."

“Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening because some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special,” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

While Ocasio-Cortez never named Elon Musk directly, he responded to her tweet by saying “Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy” - with a smiley-face emoji.

Ocasio-Cortez,the leader of young progressive Democrats having 12.9 million Twitter followers - had responded to Musk saying “I was talking about Zuckerberg, but ok”. However, she deleted it 57 seconds later, reported Bloomberg.

Musk, who has now bought Twitter following a $44 billion deal, had tweeted about a cartoon that showed liberals sprinting far to the left since 2008. Hours after this, he wrote, “I strongly supported Obama for President, but today’s Democratic Party has been hijacked by extremists.”

While Musk has in the past supported members of both - Republicans and Democrats, several Republicans have cheered Musk's Twitter buyout. On the other hand, Democrats on the Senate Commerce Committee have said that they might consider “calling Musk to testify” about his plans, reported Bloomberg.

