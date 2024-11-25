Storm Bert leaves hundreds flooded and five dead in the UK

Storm Bert left a trail of disruption across the UK, with hundreds of flood warnings in place for Wales and the west of England. With hundreds of flood warnings issued for Wales and the west of England, Storm Bert caused havoc throughout the United Kingdom.(REUTERS / Ken McGagh)

Five people were reported to have died by local media, after the storm brought heavy rain and strong winds to the UK over the weekend. More than 200 homes were flooded in Pontypridd in South Wales, with some areas of the country getting 130 millimeters (5 inches) of rain in 24 hours.

The Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for Scotland on Monday, before the storm clears from the far northeast on Tuesday. Wind gusts will top 70 miles (113 kilometers) per hour.

Great Western Railway has canceled services on many of its major routes to southwest England and Wales because of flooding, fallen trees and a landslip.

Orange wind alerts cover nine districts in central France, with gusts reaching 117 kilometers per hour in Lyon this morning, according to Meteo France. Some train services have been halted in the Lyon–Saint-Etienne area.

In the central region of Auvergne, more than 5,000 homes were without electricity on Monday. Some parks and construction sites were closed as a precaution.